S&P Global Energy and United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges are Collaborating to Advance the Energy Transition in Capital Markets

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Energy and the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (UN SSE) today announced a knowledge partnership agreement aimed at advancing energy transition in capital markets by better equipping exchanges and the marketplace with the data, insights, and capacity building solutions needed to confidently engage with the growing range of energy transition products being traded on global markets.

The UN SSE is the leading global forum for exchanges on sustainability topics, providing guidance, benchmarking, policy dialogue, and education. S&P Global Energy is the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, benchmark prices and workflow solutions for the metals, commodities, energy expansion and energy transition markets.

Responding to the needs of the capital markets, the new collaboration brings together the UN SSE's global network of over 138 exchanges and S&P Global Energy's expertise in physical commodities and low carbon solutions, with the combined potential to help improve exchange readiness to evaluate, design and scale sustainability- and clean-energy-expansion-linked commodity markets underpinned by trusted pricing, analytics, and infrastructure. Key focus areas of the collaboration agreement include electrification, carbon-accounted commodities, carbon pricing and infrastructure, clean fuels (i.e. renewables, biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen) and battery metals.

Leanne Todd, Head of Horizons, S&P Global Energy, said: "Capital markets play an increasingly central role in financing the net-zero transition and exchanges and investors need reliable data and practical tools for products linked to renewables, low-carbon fuels, battery metals, and carbon instruments. We welcome this opportunity to assist the UN SSE's global network and help accelerate the adoption of best practices, through global knowledge-sharing that supports carbon markets development and credible net-zero outcomes."

Anthony Miller, Chief Coordinator, UN SSE, said: "We are living through a period of profound transformation in global energy markets, and the role of capacity building and peer learning in navigating and accelerating this transition is critically important. In response to demand from SSE Partner Exchanges, this collaboration with S&P Global Energy looks to create better access to data, deeper knowledge of emerging commodity markets, and more opportunities for peer learning so that market participants can play their part in supporting the shift to a net-zero emissions economy. S&P Global Energy's deep expertise in commodity markets and energy transition data will help us develop new knowledge products that can accelerate the global transition to low- and zero-emissions energy."

Vera Blei, Head of Platts, S&P Global Energy, said: "Investors and markets depend on independent, transparent price information and Platts' full range of low-carbon and associated physical spot market price assessments provide that. We're delighted S&P Global Energy is a core data, benchmark and market infrastructure collaborator to this initiative."

The new collaboration envisions a full range of research publications, trainings and convenings around net-zero transition capacity building, peer learning, and knowledge products and is expected to include key elements such as the below:

Market Insights Webinars

In-Depth Energy Transition Training

UN-Events-Related Experts Group on Commodity Markets and Energy Transition

Carbon Markets Roundtables to Advance Dialogue and Knowledge-Sharing

Data-Driven Market Monitors on Carbon & Emissions and Clean Energy & Scenarios

Sustainable Trading Systems Resource/Whitepaper

Get involved by registering to attend the upcoming May 14, 2026, Market Insights Webinar Carbon Markets and Renewable Energy Credits for Net-Zero Roadmaps and applying to join the Commodity Markets and Energy Transition Expert Group.

Media Contacts

United Nations: [email protected]

S&P Global Energy

Americas/EMEA: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

Asia/EMEA: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, [email protected]

About United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges: UN SSE's mission is to provide a global platform for exchanges (in collaboration with investors, companies, regulators, policymakers, and international organizations) to enhance environmental, social, and governance performance and promote sustainable investment aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The SSE advances this mission through an integrated programme of evidence-based policy analysis, multi- stakeholder consensus building, and the provision of technical guidance, advisory services, and training.

About S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration.

S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy

SOURCE S&P Global Energy and UN SSE