S&P Global Enhances Capital IQ Pro with Expanded Fixed Income, Biopharma and Private Markets Data Content and AI Capabilities

Drift AI acquisition and the integration of ProntoNLP boost platform's GenAI tooling for enhanced client impact

Adds ProntoNLP sentiment analysis to AI-powered Document Intelligence and over 4 million structured securities to accelerate financial analysis

Acquires Drift AI to integrate natural language financial modeling into Capital IQ Pro Excel Plugin

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced significant enhancements to its flagship S&P Capital IQ Pro platform that incorporate advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and expanded datasets to accelerate financial analysis and decision making. The updates include the addition of ProntoNLP analytics along with data expansions across fixed income, biopharma and private markets. Additionally, S&P Global announced the acquisition of Drift AI, an AI-powered Excel solution, with planned integration into the platform.

The enhancements reinforce S&P Capital IQ Pro's position as a comprehensive platform that delivers trusted data, connected technology and AI-powered tools that support research, client coverage, idea generation and risk management workflows.

AI-Powered Research Acceleration

S&P Capital IQ Pro now includes ProntoNLP advanced sentiment analysis within Document Intelligence, Capital IQ Pro's AI-powered document analysis tool—enabling users to quickly access and assess the important themes and related sentiment in earnings call transcripts and associated documents. The enhanced functionality builds on S&P Global's 2025 acquisition of ProntoNLP, which brought advanced AI and NLP capabilities to better analyze and gain insights from textual data.

"We continue to deliver new AI-powered capabilities directly into Capital IQ Pro while also unlocking the platform to support new and compelling agentic use cases and opportunities," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Data & Research at S&P Market Intelligence. "The addition of ProntoNLP, and now DriftAI, are two of the latest examples of recent advancements. At the same time, we continue to invest heavily in adding new and differentiated data to enhance client decision making and bring these AI-powered capabilities to life."

Enhanced Data Coverage Across Key Markets

Additional data and capabilities expand the platform's analytical depth across multiple asset classes:

Expansion of Fixed Income Coverage: Added over 4 million structured securities from Markit, featuring enhanced pricing, analytics and liquidity data, along with more granular reference information such as collateral type and advisor roles. In previous releases, 20 million+ Fixed Income Securities across Loans, Munis, Government, Sovereign, Agency and Corporates (GSAC) were added to the platform.

Added over 4 million structured securities from Markit, featuring enhanced pricing, analytics and liquidity data, along with more granular reference information such as collateral type and advisor roles. In previous releases, 20 million+ Fixed Income Securities across Loans, Munis, Government, Sovereign, Agency and Corporates (GSAC) were added to the platform. Security-Level Fixed Income Ownership Data: New granular ownership insights provide detailed holder information at the individual security level, enabling fixed income analysts to track institutional positioning, identify concentration risks and understand ownership patterns across bond markets.

New granular ownership insights provide detailed holder information at the individual security level, enabling fixed income analysts to track institutional positioning, identify concentration risks and understand ownership patterns across bond markets. Visible Alpha Biopharma: Integration of comprehensive pharmaceutical sector coverage delivers specialized analytics including drug pipeline data, clinical trial insights, regulatory timelines and market forecasts to support investment decisions in the rapidly evolving healthcare sector.

Integration of comprehensive pharmaceutical sector coverage delivers specialized analytics including drug pipeline data, clinical trial insights, regulatory timelines and market forecasts to support investment decisions in the rapidly evolving healthcare sector. Expanded Private Markets Collection: Added 20,000 Investment Committee meeting packs, tender documents and LP filings to Gen-AI powered Document Intelligence. This is the first major integration of With Intelligence content into Capital IQ Pro and allows users to assess LP allocation strategies, track their evolution over time and help GPs inform their fundraising processes.

Added 20,000 Investment Committee meeting packs, tender documents and LP filings to Gen-AI powered Document Intelligence. This is the first major integration of With Intelligence content into Capital IQ Pro and allows users to assess LP allocation strategies, track their evolution over time and help GPs inform their fundraising processes. Expanded Headcount Analytics: The platform now provides broader coverage of workforce-based metrics for evaluating companies when private company financial data is limited, featuring more intuitive connectivity between fund sponsors, funds and fund managers' screening results.

Drift AI Acquisition

S&P Global acquired Drift AI (formerly Arkifi), an AI-powered Excel analysis solution that automates financial modeling workflows. The acquisition further accelerates AI enhancements in S&P Capital IQ Pro with plans to integrate Drift AI capabilities into the Capital IQ Pro Excel Plugin. Drift AI's technology enables natural language building and querying of financial models, enriches spreadsheets with contextual insights and helps users quickly identify trends, validate assumptions and cross-check materials.

