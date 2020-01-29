S&P Global Increases Dividend 17.5% to $0.67

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today approved a 17.5% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock.

"Increasing the dividend demonstrates our confidence and optimism in the continued strength of our cash flow generation and financial position," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global. "Returning cash to shareholders remains a cornerstone of our shareholder value proposition. In 2019, we returned $1.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases."

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of only 24 companies in the S&P 500 that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 47 years.

The quarterly dividend will increase from $0.57 to $0.67 per share. The dividend of $0.67 is payable on March 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 26, 2020. The new annualized dividend rate of $2.68 per share represents an average compound annual dividend growth rate of 10.1% since 1974.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering deep data and insights on critical business factors including ESG. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 35 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

