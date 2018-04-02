S&P Global Investor Day Scheduled for May 24, 2018

"We look forward to hosting Investor Day and the opportunity to provide investors with a better understanding of our new operating model to power the markets of the future," said Douglas L. Peterson, president and chief executive officer of S&P Global. He continued, "Joining me will be senior executives from across the Company who will discuss our businesses and our growth strategies. In addition, we will review our plans for ESG products, host a product showcase, and interview a panel of S&P Global technology leaders who will explain how we are enhancing our ability to deliver essential, actionable insights for our clients."

The event is by invitation only to attend in person; however, all interested parties can watch the live video webcast or listen by telephone. Access information is provided below.

Access Details for Webcast and Telephone: Investor Day will begin streaming live on May 24 at 1:00 p.m. EDT and will conclude at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The video webcast will be available, live and in replay for one-year, at http://investor.spglobal.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=1073751596&event=20170 (please copy and paste URL into web browser).

Discussions may include forward-looking information. The presenters' slides will be posted to the Company's Investor Relations website at the start of the presentations. Additional information presented during Investor Day may be made available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com.

A limited number of telephone lines will be available for participants without access to the video webcast. Domestic participants may call (888) 391-6568; international participants may call (415) 228-4733 (long distance charges will apply). The passcode is "S&P Global" and the conference leader is Douglas Peterson. A recorded telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the meeting concludes and will remain available until June 24, 2018. Domestic participants may call (866) 353-3070; international participants may call (203) 369-0090 (long distance charges will apply). No passcode is required.

