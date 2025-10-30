S&P Global Investor Day Scheduled for November 13, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) will host an Investor Day on November 13, 2025 in New York City.

Martina Cheung, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer, and other senior leaders. They expect to discuss S&P Global's strategy, with specific focus on go-to-market initiatives and technology, and provide an update on financial targets.

In-person attendance at the event will be by invitation, and a live webcast will be made available to the public.

Access Details for Webcast: Investor Day will begin streaming live on November 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET and is expected to conclude at 4:00 p.m. ET. The video webcast will be available, live and in replay for one-year, at https://investor.spglobal.com/investor-presentations.

Discussions may include forward-looking information. The presenters' slides will be posted to the Company's Investor Relations website at the start of the presentations. Additional information presented during Investor Day may be made available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

