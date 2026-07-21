S&P Global Launches Adaptive Retrieval, Giving Customers a New Way to Access Data Across AI and Agentic Workflows

With this launch, S&P Global becomes the first to offer customers two complementary ways to retrieve data, Deterministic and Adaptive, giving AI systems reliable access to trusted S&P Global data across a full spectrum of workflows, from tightly controlled pipelines to autonomous, multi-agent systems.

Both retrieval methods will be offered together as part of a single solution called the S&P Global AI Data Portal.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the launch of Adaptive Retrieval, a new service that allows customer AI agents and large language models (LLMs) to access and assemble licensed S&P Global data using natural language queries. Alongside the existing Deterministic Retrieval, both methods are now available through the S&P Global AI Data Portal, giving customers flexible and accurate access to S&P Global data across a full spectrum of AI or agentic workflows.

Adaptive Retrieval lets AI agents and LLMs pull data from many different sources at once and automatically handle requests that involve multiple datasets. This makes it well suited for complex, multi-step tasks, including in-depth research and report generation. Deterministic Retrieval, built on the Kensho LLM-ready API, which has been available to customers since 2025, gives AI systems API-driven access to S&P Global data through direct, structured queries. This method is ideal for focused tasks including researching a specific company or analyzing earnings call transcripts. Customers can use one method or both, depending on how their systems are set up and what they need to accomplish.

"The use of AI in financial services is rapidly accelerating and evolving, from tightly controlled workflows to fully autonomous, multi-agent systems," said Sally Moore, Chief Client Officer and Co-Head of Market Intelligence. "With Deterministic and Adaptive Retrieval now available together, we're ensuring that S&P Global's trusted data is accessible across that full range of workflows, so customers can access data the way they need it today and adapt as their architectures evolve."

As organizations move from human-driven processes to AI-driven workflows where AI agents carry out tasks independently, the requirements for enterprise data have fundamentally changed. AI agents and LLMs need data that is properly cited, verifiable, and auditable. Historically, connecting high-quality data reliably into AI systems required significant engineering work: finding and validating sources, and building the logic to retrieve them accurately, which demands deep domain expertise. With Adaptive and Deterministic Retrieval, available through the S&P Global AI Data Portal, that complexity is eliminated. S&P Global's unmatched breadth and depth of data is already cited, structured, and ready for AI systems to use, so customers can focus on building products and generating insights rather than preparing and managing data.

This launch follows S&P Global's recently announced evolution of its Market Intelligence operating model, which brings together data, AI, software, and workflow capabilities to better support how customers discover and consume intelligence. It reflects the role of Market Intelligence's newly formed Kensho Data Platforms vertical in delivering world-class client interfaces, including Capital IQ Pro, to create more AI-native user experiences and make proprietary intelligence easier to access, connect, and act on.

"For S&P Global, the data retrieval layer is only the beginning. Cited, verifiable S&P Global data provides the trusted foundation on which higher-value AI-native experiences can be built," said Bhavesh Dayalji, Head of Kensho Data & Intelligence. "Now, S&P Global data flows directly into the tools and platforms where customers work through financial skills and plugins, and MCP apps that allow customers to visualize, explore, and interact with S&P Global data inside AI applications. This work continues as we develop additional workflow solutions and AI-native experiences that put trusted data at the center of how customers work with AI and multi-agent systems."

Media Contacts:

Orla O'Brien

S&P Global

+1 857-407-8559

[email protected]

Becca Loveridge

S&P Global Market Intelligence

+1 239 273 9566

[email protected]

[email protected]

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

SOURCE S&P Global