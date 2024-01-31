S&P Global launches SFDR Sustainable Investment Framework dataset via Xpressfeed™ and Snowflake

The dataset enables market participants to align reporting with MiFID II and SFDR requirements when incorporating sustainability considerations into investment decisions

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Sustainable1 has announced the launch of a new dataset to enable financial market participants to better align reporting with Markets in Financial Instruments (MiFID II) and Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) requirements. Allowing investors to analyze the sustainability profile of their investments, the dataset provides a detailed company-level assessment, which can be aggregated across portfolios or indices.

The newly released dataset, called S&P Global Sustainable1's SFDR Sustainable Investment Framework, is available via Xpressfeed™ and Snowflake, the data-feed solutions from S&P Global's Market Intelligence division.

Steven Bullock, Managing Director, Global Head of Research and Methodology, S&P Global Sustainable 1 commented, "Under MiFID II and SFDR, investment firms are required to take account of client sustainability preferences as well as to consider and report on sustainability performance. Investment Managers are seeking a comprehensive range of data to help meet the requirements under these regulations. We have built the SFDR Sustainable Investment Framework so investors can access a range of high-quality datapoints and identify the sustainability profile of their investments while disclosing results in line with the requirements."

Kelly McGeehan, Head of Sustainability, Broker Research & Investor Relations Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence said, "We are committed to providing our clients with the most comprehensive range of data, insights and solutions to meet their sustainability related needs. With the launch of our new dataset which provides detailed company-level assessment, our clients can now understand the sustainability profile of companies in their investment portfolio, and easily align their reporting with MiFID and SFDR requirements."

The screening approach consists of three primary components which form the foundation of the Framework:

Good Governance Screen: Evaluates the governance practices of companies to ensure they meet sustainability standards.

Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) Screen: Examines the potential negative impacts of companies on the environment and society through stated EU sustainability objectives.

Positive Contribution Assessment: Identifies companies that actively contribute to environmental or social objectives.

With coverage of 19,000+ companies globally, S&P Global Sustainable1's SFDR Sustainable Investment Framework leverages established S&P datasets, including the S&P Global Sustainable1 ESG Raw Data, S&P Global Sustainable1 Business Involvement Screens, S&P Global Sustainable1 EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations (SFDR) Data, and the S&P Global Sustainable 1 Trucost Paris Alignment Data. By aggregating these components, the dataset helps provides a holistic view of sustainability across the entire investment portfolio.

