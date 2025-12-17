S&P Global Launches StepForward: $10 Million Initiative Preparing Global Youth for AI-Enabled Futures

Three-year philanthropic program will award grants to nonprofits focused on workforce readiness and AI education

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the launch of StepForward, a new philanthropic initiative aimed at equipping the next generation with the skills needed to succeed in an AI-enabled workforce.

Through StepForward, S&P Global and the S&P Global Foundation will invest $10 million over the next three years to support organizations delivering innovative workforce development programs for youth. The initiative will also leverage the Company's expertise in data, analytics and technology to create meaningful impact for communities worldwide.

The program will feature a portfolio of international nonprofit partners focused on youth and workforce readiness. Additionally, the S&P Global Foundation will introduce a regional grants program to support local nonprofits with creative approaches to early-career workforce development and AI upskilling.

StepForward will also expand skills-based volunteering opportunities for S&P Global employees, including activities during Global Volunteer Week and other local initiatives in 2026.

"As we continue to harness the power of AI to drive innovation across our business, we recognize the critical importance of preparing the next generation for an AI-driven economy. This is about more than education—it's about unlocking potential, widening access, and helping the next generation step confidently into the careers and opportunities of tomorrow," said Martina Cheung, President and CEO, S&P Global.

The initiative builds on S&P Global's commitment to AI education, including the company's participation in the White House Pledge to America's Youth: Investing in AI Education earlier this year. The Foundation expects awards to be announced in 2026.

"StepForward extends our People Forward philosophy into global communities, ensuring young people worldwide have access to the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in tomorrow's workplaces," said Girish Ganesan, Chief People Officer, S&P Global.

S&P Global has long championed AI adoption and upskilling as part of workforce strategy through EssentialTECH education, mandatory 'AI for Everyone' employee training, internal tools including Kensho Spark Assist and a recent workforce development partnership with Eightfold AI.

Learn more about Artificial Intelligence at S&P Global:

https://www.spglobal.com/en/research-insights/market-insights/artificial-intelligence

