S&P Global launches Trucost Paris Alignment Dataset on the Market Intelligence Platform

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Trucost has announced the launch of its Paris Alignment dataset on the Market Intelligence Platform. Trucost's Paris Alignment allows clients the ability to assess company alignment with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature increase to below 2°C. The dataset examines whether company emissions reductions and targets are line with a 1.5°C and 2°C carbon budget and can be used by investors to measure the alignment of their portfolios with global climate goals.

The latest launch represents continued expansion of Climate and Environmental data and analytics on the S&P Global Market Intelligence platform. Trucost's Paris Alignment covers 1,800 companies globally and offers a set of forward-looking analytical tools to quantify and track energy transition to a low carbon economy based on possible future scenarios.

Dr. Richard Mattison, CEO of S&P Global Trucost, said, "Governments, investors and companies are increasingly acknowledging climate risk and taking actions to mitigate climate change. The Trucost Paris Alignment dataset will allow our clients to track companies' current and forecasted carbon emissions and identify the scale of reductions required by 2025 and beyond in order to meet the Paris Agreement goal."

Investors can use this new dataset to track companies' and portfolios' alignment to the Paris Agreement to better understand the transition required to meet net zero targets by 2050 or earlier. Paris Alignment can also help companies in planning for their green energy transition.

To date, 194 countries and the EU have signed the Paris Agreement and 1,100 companies have made net zero emission pledges.

S&P Global Market Intelligence recently published a research report on the Paris Alignment dataset, read the full report here: ESG Data Signals: Paris Alignment Dataset

It is the latest addition to the suite of Climate and Environmental data and analytics made available on the Market Intelligence Platform including Trucost Environmental, Trucost Physical Risk, and S&P Global ESG Scores

All the above mentioned datasets, along with the Trucost Paris Alignment dataset are showcased on S&P Global Marketplace.

To learn more about Trucost data, please visit: www.trucost.com

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

S&P Global Trucost

Trucost is part of the S&P Global family, operated by S&P Market Intelligence. Trucost assesses and prices risks relating to climate change, natural resource constraints and broader ESG factors. Companies and financial institutions use Trucost intelligence to understand exposure to ESG factors, inform resilience and identify the transformative solutions of tomorrow. Trucost data also underpins ESG indices, including the S&P 500 Carbon Efficient Index® and S&P 500 Paris-Aligned Climate Index. For more information, visit www.trucost.com

Media Contact

Sabrina Mayeen

S&P Global | Market Intelligence

+44 (0)20 7176 0495

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global

Related Links

https://www.spglobal.com/

