S&P Global Market Intelligence and YWCA Host Geek Girls Program

"I am passionate about the importance of STEM programs particularly for young people, as future leaders must have both business and technology acumen in order to truly make an impact and take their careers to the next level," said Martina Cheung, Executive Managing Director, Head of Global Risk Services for S&P Global. "Working with these students at the Geek Girls program and witnessing first-hand the great minds who will continue to challenge the status quo has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I want to thank the YWCA for continuing to raise awareness around these social issues and support programs that will power the next generation of business and social leaders."

The Geek Girls program featured classes ranging from coding work, cryptography, assessing digital footprint and an introduction to cyber security. S&P Global's technologists and engineers led some of the classes with the collective goal to provide essential skills to these girls and have them form their own STEM identity. Each session also featured interactive discussions and presentations from select female STEM leaders at S&P Global. They discussed the evolution of their careers, their personal stories and how many of them started in their STEM careers.

This latest initiative by S&P Global comes on the heels of back to back perfect score recognitions by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in the Corporate Equality Index (CEI)[i]. S&P Global and YWCA have been collaborating since 1986 on various diversity and inclusion initiatives. Over that period, the two organizations have celebrated the accomplishments of generations of women business leaders who serve as role models for future innovators and culture changers to follow. The Geek Girls program began on March 15 and concluded on May 3.

To learn more about S&P Global's Corporate Responsibility initiatives, please click here.

To learn more about YWCA please click here.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. Accurate, deep and insightful. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

[i] Human Rights Campaign. 2018. Corporate Equality Index 2018 . New York. (https://assets2.hrc.org/files/assets/resources/CEI-2018-FullReport.pdf?_ga=2.128755276.1906295719.1524250402-272766842.1524250402)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-market-intelligence-and-ywca-host-geek-girls-program-300642261.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Links

http://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence

