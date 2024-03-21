S&P Global Market Intelligence Becomes Exclusive Provider of Baird Aftermarket Research

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announced today that research from Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated (Baird), ranked among the top investment research providers in America, will be available exclusively on an embargoed basis to S&P Global Market Intelligence's clients.

Baird's research provides industry overviews, company-specific forecasts and recommendations, and in-depth thematic insights from more than 40 senior analysts covering over 700 companies. Baird is regularly featured in Coalition Greenwich's rankings of top US research firms.

"Delivering actionable, premium research through Capital IQ platforms is central to the value we provide our clients," said Warren Breakstone, Head of S&P Capital IQ Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The addition of Baird research demonstrates our continued commitment to providing differentiated insights on companies and industries across the globe."

"S&P Global Market Intelligence reaches new audiences for us, helping Baird build deeper connections with decision-makers across all of the markets we cover," said David Tarantino, Baird's Director of Research.

Baird research has been available on S&P Global Market Intelligence's Capital IQ and Capital IQ Pro platforms on a Real-Time Research basis to approved clients since 2014, with more than 75,000 reports available. The entire collection is now accessible to S&P Global clients with an Aftermarket Research license.

Baird enhances S&P Global Market Intelligence's deep Aftermarket Research collection, which contains more than 35 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Barclays, Citigroup – and now Baird, making it the only Aftermarket Research library to feature Baird's content.

The S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering continues to expand, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from more than 190 countries. Over the past 12 months, S&P Global Market Intelligence has added more than 45 new Aftermarket Research contributors, including Degroof Petercam, ABG Sundal, EFG Hermes, and HDFC.

