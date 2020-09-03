S&P Global Market Intelligence Becomes Exclusive Provider of Citigroup Aftermarket Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announced today that investment research from Citigroup (Citi), consistently ranked among the top 3 research firms in the world, will be available exclusively on an embargoed basis to S&P Global Market Intelligence financial and professional services clients. With more than 250 research analysts, Citigroup covers over 3,500 companies around the globe and across all sectors.

"Citi has been an important research partner with us for many years," said JP O'Sullivan, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Our Aftermarket Research offering is central to our commitment of delivering high quality, value-add insights to our clients through our desktop workflows and analytics. This exclusive agreement reinforces our commitment by providing our clients with Citi's leading investment research to stay on top of rapidly evolving market dynamics."

"When investors want to make sense of an increasingly complex landscape across sectors, asset classes and economies, they turn to Citi's top-ranked analysts for valuable insight," said Gavin Skinner, Chief Operating Officer of Research at Citi. "We are pleased to expand our global research offerings to S&P Global clients through this exclusive aftermarket collaboration."

Citi adds considerable value to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering, which contains 25 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers. Citi joins a list of leading global and regional investment banks in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank.

While Citi reports have been available to Aftermarket Research clients on a pay-per-basis previously, now Citi research will be accessible to S&P Global Market Intelligence clients as part of their Aftermarket Research subscription. Citi Research is ranked among the top 3 investment research providers globally by Institutional Investor magazine and the Extel Survey, and Citi is highly rated in analyst coverage of Banks, Biotechnology, Chemicals, Consumer, ESG, Industrials, REITs, Technology/Media, and Transportation.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

