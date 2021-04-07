S&P Global Market Intelligence Bolsters Platforms; Sets to Add Real-Time News Coverage from Dow Jones

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, the division of S&P Global that provides data, essential insights and powerful analytics to help navigate the financial markets, today announced that it is partnering with Dow Jones to provide trusted, real-time market news content.

The partnership will give S&P Global Market Intelligence customers access to premium news from Dow Jones Newswires, and select content from The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and MarketWatch. S&P Global Market Intelligence will also distribute Dow Jones's Chinese- and Japanese-language newswire content.

"We are excited to partner with Dow Jones, one of the premier global news providers, to deliver seamless, market-moving content that our clients can capitalize on to navigate business changes and complexities," said Sarah Cottle, Global Head of Insight at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Dow Jones' world-class editorial coverage will complement S&P Global Market Intelligence's expertise in creating data-driven insights and sector-focused analysis, enabling us to deliver differentiated content to the market."

"Financial professionals around the world rely on Dow Jones's content to spot trading and investment opportunities and better serve their clients," said William Ashworth, general manager, global partnerships, for Dow Jones's business information services division. "By integrating our up-to-the-minute market news directly into the S&P Global Market Intelligence platforms, S&P Global is adding more value for customers, making for a better user experience and helping them make even smarter decisions."

Content from Dow Jones will become available for S&P Global Market Intelligence clients as part of their subscription plan later this year. This collaboration is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's ongoing commitment to deliver superior customer experience, helping them stay on top of rapidly evolving market dynamics.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

