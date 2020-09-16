S&P Global Market Intelligence Expands SME Data Coverage with 10 million European Private Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announced today that it has added over 10 million European private company profiles with standardized financials on to the Market Intelligence Platform. The new coverage includes data from major European markets such as Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

With the newly added data, customers will have access to the universe of European private companies for those markets covered, including business information, profiles, fundamentals, and historical data. Financials for private companies are standardized for in-depth comparisons and global compatibility, while identifications such as local registry IDs and value added tax (VAT) IDs will also be available, allowing our customers to integrate data into their workflow more seamlessly and efficiently.

"SMEs represent a majority of companies around the world and are a key driver of economic activity and employment globally," said Greg Gartland, Chief Product Officer at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The expanded content will power new insights for our customers, enabling them to make informed decisions about their businesses. SMEs will also benefit from this information as it will provide more insight into their peers and help them gain access to global capital markets."

"Our customers increasingly want to serve SMEs but face challenges in acquiring insightful data about these companies," said Marc Barrachin, Head of New Product Development at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The linking and integration of the latest content will enable us to provide our customers a deeper and consistent insight on European private companies. We are committed to enhancing our private company data coverage for the U.S. and Canada in the near future, as well as working to expand coverage to Asia and Africa."

The availability of new European coverage marks another milestone in the SME Initiative, a multi-year strategy to provide differentiated data and insights on private companies.

Earlier in July, S&P Global Market Intelligence launched S&P Global RiskGauge Reports, a new Credit Analytics offering that provides detailed credit risk profiles for more than 50 million public and private companies globally. For more details, please click here.

