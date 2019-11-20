S&P Global Market Intelligence President Martina Cheung Appointed As a Member of CFTC's Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today that Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence, was appointed as a member of the new Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee ("Climate Subcommittee") of the U. S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Market Risk Advisory Committee.

"I am honored to have been selected as a member of the new committee and to work with fellow experts and financial regulators to explore in-depth the critical climate-related issues that businesses face today," said Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "S&P Global continues to be leader in providing transparency to the markets through climate-related data and analytics, and our clients have identified sustainability as a top priority. The creation of this committee by the CFTC is a step in the right direction to further address market needs, examine risks and work in tandem with the private sector to accelerate progress in addressing climate change."

The formation of the Climate Subcommittee, which is comprised of leading industry professionals from across multiple sectors, is tasked with developing a report with recommendations to financial regulators on addressing climate-related financial and market risks to capital markets and the broader economy.

This appointment acknowledges S&P Global's commitment as industry participants to operating with purpose and delivering value not only to its shareholders and customers, but to all stakeholders and communities at large.

