S&P Global Market Intelligence solution wins IFRS 9 Expected Credit Loss Modelling Solution of the Year award

The winning IFRS 9 Impairment solution combines data, qualitative and quantitative analytics and workflow tools to compute the credit risk components, probability of default (PD) and loss given default (LGD), necessary for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) calculation.

Sid Dawuda, Director of Global Risk Services at S&P Global Market Intelligence, says: "We would like to thank the judges for recognising our solution and how it helps our clients perform in-depth credit risk analysis for IFRS 9 by leveraging our Credit Analytics platform and statistical models for quick and scalable analysis and sector-specific scorecards, particularly for low default asset classes."

