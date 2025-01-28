S&P Global Mobility: January 2025 US auto sales begin year on positive note

January 2025 auto sales are expected to decelerate from the quickening realized in December, but sustain some of the Q4 2024 progress

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- January U.S. auto sales are estimated to hit 1.15 million units, translating to an estimated sales pace of 16.2 million units (seasonally adjusted annual rate: SAAR), according to S&P Global Mobility. The SAAR pace would be a mild step down from the relatively strong November and December 2024 readings but would be the fourth consecutive month this metric has been above the 16-million mark. Contributors to the chill of the January sales pace include an expected hangover from the solid closeout to sales in December 2024, combined with some inclement weather effects in various parts of the country.

"Auto sales are expected to post a decent volume level in January," said Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility. "An uncertain auto demand environment awaits in 2025, as the industry and consumers digest potential policy changes from the new administration, but together with the inventory draw down at the end of 2024, and weather impacts during the month, January sales should be viewed as a positive result."

Inventory levels are also lower entering 2025, following the strong sales close to 2024 and lower production levels that were scheduled in December.

According to S&P Global Mobility Retail Advertised Inventory data, at the end of December 2024, available retail advertised inventory in the US was 2.89 million vehicles, its lowest level since the first week of July 2024.











U.S. Light Vehicle Sales



Jan 25 (Est) Jan 24 Dec 24 Total Light Vehicle Units, NSA 1,150,600 1,070,520 1,488,577

In millions, SAAR 16.2 15.0 16.8 Light Truck In millions, SAAR 13.1 12.0 13.8 Passenger Car In millions, SAAR 3.1 3.0 3.0 Source: S&P Global Mobility (Est), U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis



Continued development of battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales remains an assumption in the longer term S&P Global Mobility light vehicle sales forecast. In the immediate term, some month-to-month volatility is anticipated. January BEV share is expected to reach 9.0%, similar to the month prior reading, as automakers, dealers and consumers consider the potential changes to BEV incentives to begin the new year.

