S&P Global Mobility: November US auto sales stay the course; projection of 1.23 million units

News provided by

S&P Global Mobility

27 Nov, 2023, 11:44 ET

Auto demand levels expected to continue tapering from 2Q results

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On an unadjusted volume level, November US light vehicle sales are expected to advance mildly from the strike impacted levels of October but remain absent of any momentum. S&P Global Mobility projects sales volume of 1.23 million units for November, which would translate to a seasonally adjusted sales rate (SAAR) of 15.5 million units for the month, even with the month-prior level.

Continue Reading
Light Vehicle Sales Comparisons
Light Vehicle Sales Comparisons
US Battery Electric Vehicle Sales Share
US Battery Electric Vehicle Sales Share

"While the end of the UAW strikes provides some potential relief to those automakers impacted, the ever-present affordability concerns remain prevalent for the foreseeable future," reports Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility. "Over the course of the next few months, it's difficult to imagine auto sales getting a jump start from the current pace of demand, with the upshot being a bounce in early 2024 production creating a progression for inventory and incentive levels to develop come spring of 2024."

New vehicle retail advertised inventory listings peaked in mid-October just shy of 2.5 million units and have seen a slight decrease since then – from an end-of-October level of 2.35 million units to about 2.3 million in mid-November.

"As of mid-October, there was still more advertised dealer inventory of outgoing 2023 model year models than incoming 2024s, and the 2024 model year inventory was growing at a faster rate than the 2023 model year sell-down," said Matt Trommer, associate director of Market Reporting at S&P Global Mobility. "But as of mid-November, that tide seems to have reversed; there are now fewer 2023s (about 955,000 units) than 2024s (about 1.34 million)."

US Light Vehicle Sales


Nov 23 (Est)

Oct 23

Nov 22

Total Light Vehicle

Units, NSA

1,234,100

1,200,286

1,135,484

In millions, SAAR

15.5

15.5

14.3

Light Truck

In millions, SAAR

12.3

12.4

11.2

Passenger Car

In millions, SAAR

3.2

3.1

3.1

Source: S&P Global Mobility (Est), U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

Continued development of battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales remains an assumption in the longer term S&P Global Mobility light vehicle sales forecast. In the immediate term, some month-to-month volatility is anticipated. October 2023 BEV share is expected to reach 7.8%, similar to the month prior reading and pushing year-to-date BEV sales growth to an estimated 47%. BEV programs previously expected for stronger launches in Q4 2023 have been delayed to 2024, creating opportunity for BEV share advances beginning early next year.

Electric vehicle retail advertised inventories (not including Tesla) also peaked in mid-October at 135,000 units and have declined slightly since then. Most BEV nameplates have reached an inventory plateau and flattened off.

About S&P Global Mobility

At S&P Global Mobility, we provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling our customers to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise helps them to optimize their businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility. We open the door to automotive innovation, revealing the buying patterns of today and helping customers plan for the emerging technologies of tomorrow.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/mobility.

Media Contact:

Michelle Culver
S&P Global Mobility
248.728.7496 or 248.342.6211
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global Mobility

Also from this source

S&P Global Mobility Survey Finds EV Affordability tops Charging and Range Concerns in Slowing EV Demand

S&P Global Mobility Survey Finds EV Affordability tops Charging and Range Concerns in Slowing EV Demand

Although range anxiety and the charging network remain reasons to hesitate, a recent global survey of consumers showed that potential EV buyers are...
S&P Global Mobility: October US auto sales reflect uneasiness and volatility; projection of 1.2 million units

S&P Global Mobility: October US auto sales reflect uneasiness and volatility; projection of 1.2 million units

Despite some assembly plants shut down by the UAW strike for more than a month and continued auto consumers pressure points of rising interest rates...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.