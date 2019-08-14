S&P Global named 'Best ESG Index Provider' and recognized with 'Award for Innovation (Research)' by Environmental Finance

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced that two of its businesses have been recognised in Environmental Finance's inaugural Sustainable Investment Awards. S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) was awarded 'Best ESG Index Provider' and Trucost, part of S&P Global, was given the 'Award for Innovation (Research)'. The two awards further bolster S&P Global's position as a leader in ESG products and research and its commitment to meeting market demand for innovation in the ESG space.

Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence, says: "As a company, our products aim to capture both the risks and the opportunities that societies face. Increasingly, our portfolio of products include an ESG lens, adding layers of insight to help our customers create resilient strategies to maximize financial performance, build a sustainable future and meet the expectations of an evolving market. The two awards further acknowledge our leadership in this space, and the work we are doing to bring greater transparency to ESG issues with our data and analytics."

S&P DJI's award recognizes the recent launch of the S&P 500® ESG Index — an index aligned with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) selection guidelines and designed to closely replicate the risk and return profile of its most iconic benchmark, the S&P 500®.

Reid Steadman, Global Head of ESG Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, says: "We are proud of this Environmental Finance award, which recognizes our pioneering work in the ESG space. S&P Dow Jones Indices continues to innovate and offer cutting-edge benchmarks, many of which now integrate ESG best practices into the core of investors' portfolios."

S&P DJI has also launched a global family of ESG indices based on other widely-tracked regional and country-specific large-cap and mid-cap benchmarks used in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Trucost was recognised with the 'Award for Innovation (Research)' category, acknowledging the strength of the Carbon Earnings at Risk (CEaR) analytics product that was launched earlier this year. The CEaR tool enables companies to stress-test their current ability to absorb future carbon prices and help understand the potential earnings at risk from carbon pricing at a portfolio level.

Richard Mattison, CEO of Trucost, part of S&P Global says: "We are delighted to be given the 'Award for Innovation' for our Carbon Earnings at Risk analytics. Our product helps companies and investors understand their exposure to future carbon pricing risk whilst also driving better disclosure on the financial implications of climate change — a key recommendation by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)."

Earlier this year, S&P Global Ratings launched the first ESG Evaluation, which provides a cross-sector, forward looking, qualitative, and data-driven opinion of an entity's ESG performance and preparedness for future risks and opportunities, separate from a credit rating. Furthermore, S&P Global Platts provides clients with a 2 degree scenario planning service, and S&P Global Market Intelligence recently launched dedicated ESG news coverage for customers across the globe.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 33 countries. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

About Trucost, a part of S&P Global

Trucost is part of the S&P Global family, operated by S&P Market Intelligence. Trucost assesses and prices risks relating to climate change, natural resource constraints and broader ESG factors. Companies and financial institutions use Trucost intelligence to understand exposure to ESG factors, inform resilience and identify the transformative solutions of tomorrow. Trucost data also underpins ESG indices, including the S&P 500 Carbon Efficient Index® and -S&P/IFIC Carbon Efficient Index®. For more information, visit www.trucost.com.

