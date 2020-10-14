S&P Global Named One of America's Most Just Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) was recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies in the annual Forbes JUST 100, published today by Forbes and JUST Capital. This is the second year the Company has been acknowledged for its commitment to serving all of its stakeholders.

"We're honored to be ranked among America's Most JUST Companies once again," says Douglas L. Peterson, President & CEO of S&P Global. "At S&P Global we pride ourselves on being people-first, customer-oriented and dedicated to the communities in which we live and work. In challenging and uncertain times, it's even more important that we remain accountable to all of our stakeholders and work toward a more sustainable future."

The Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more.

The annual ranking evaluates the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through the surveys conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital expanded this year's methodology to capture data points from their COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker . The new analysis includes consideration for COVID-19 relief efforts such as paid sick leave, enhanced healthcare benefits, services provided to vulnerable groups, and cash or in-kind donations to support communities.

As part of the fight against COVID-19, S&P Global has taken numerous actions to support its stakeholders. The Company enhanced benefits and flexibility for its global workforce to prioritize health, safety and wellbeing; created a free coronavirus coverage website to share curated research content on impacts of the pandemic; contributed $4 million through the S&P Global Foundation to support small businesses and relief efforts globally; and has donated more than 100,000 medical-grade face masks to help protect frontline workers.

"In the face of a global pandemic, economic recession, and national reckoning with racial injustice, the American public is demanding more from our corporate leaders than ever before," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "The companies featured in the 2021 JUST 100 list have stepped up in service of their workers, customers, and communities this year while delivering long-term value to shareholders."

View more about S&P Global's JUST Company ranking here, and learn about the Company's progress toward a more sustainable future, including its COVID-19 response, here.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

