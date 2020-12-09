S&P Global Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is one of America's Most Responsible Companies, according to Newsweek. The annual list recognizes companies with a demonstrated commitment to strong corporate citizenship.

"We're pleased to be one of America's Most Responsible Companies, acknowledging our efforts to serve all of our stakeholders," said Douglas L. Peterson, President & CEO of S&P Global. "As we work to accelerate progress in the world, it's imperative that we do so prudently and responsibly. By creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, reducing our environmental footprint and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, we can power thriving global communities with greater opportunity for all."

S&P Global ranks among the top 15 percent of companies recognized in 2021, and has moved up the list by more than 30 places since last year's ranking. The Company recently marked several milestones:

Named one of America's Most JUST Companies in the annual Forbes JUST 100

Recognized as one of the Points of Light Civic 50, the fifty most community-minded companies in the United States

Released its second annual TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) report, outlining near-term and long-term climate risk and the Company's plans to mitigate the effects

Amplified support for those in need in the global community, contributing nearly USD $11M through the S&P Global Foundation this year

To identify the 400 most responsible companies, Newsweek and Statista screened the 2,000 largest U.S. public companies (by revenue) that publish a corporate responsibility or ESG report. Analysts also assessed publicly available performance data in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories, and conducted a survey asking 7,500 U.S. citizens about their perceptions of the companies related to corporate social responsibility. The full methodology is available for reference.

You can access S&P Global's most recent ESG Report here, and read the Company's most recent Annual Report here.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

