S&P Global Platts Acquires Canadian Enerdata Ltd. to Expand its Natural Gas Offering in Canada

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts ("Platts"), the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced it has acquired Canadian Enerdata Ltd. ("Enerdata"), an independent provider of energy data and information in Canada, to further enhance its North American natural gas offering.

Founded in 1984 and based outside Toronto, Enerdata provides benchmark prices, news and analysis on the Canadian natural gas market. Its main product is the Canadian Gas Price Reporter (CGPR), which acts as the settlement publication for various Canadian daily and monthly physical, financial and basis natural gas contracts.

Enerdata is the exclusive publisher of ICE NGX natural gas indexes, including the AB-NIT ("AECO") hub in Alberta, Canada, one of the most liquid trading hubs for natural gas in North America.

Martin Fraenkel, president of S&P Global Platts, said: "Canadian Enerdata Ltd. is a service of record for Canada's natural gas pricing and will extend S&P Global Platts' market insight in Canada, building on our strong benchmark position in the US market. Not only does Enerdata complement our existing pricing and analytics offerings, but as the exclusive publisher of Canadian benchmark ICE NGX indices, it increases the transparency and risk management tools available to our customers."

Richard Zarzeczny, founder and president, Canadian Enerdata Ltd., said: "We are pleased to join S&P Global Platts and are excited about the opportunities to provide enhanced benchmark data and information services to both our customers and those of Platts, as part of a broader North American natural gas service. Leveraging S&P Global Platts resources will create an even more compelling offering for our customers, who will benefit directly from Platts customer-facing teams and its wide-ranging pricing, news, and analytics offerings."

Platts price references in natural gas have been recognized by the marketplace and industry as the North American benchmarks for approximately 30 years.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

Contact

At S&P Global Platts: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

