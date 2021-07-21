S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the Brent Complex

The paper, co-authored by Platts and ICE which oversee, respectively, the Dated Brent physical benchmark price assessment and the ICE Brent Crude Oil futures contract, provides an overview of options for adding additional deliverable crude oil to the Brent complex and outlines a number of key issues and questions as it seeks market feedback.

Ongoing discussions conducted separately by ICE and Platts have demonstrated that industry opinion has focused specifically on two possible streams of crude to become part of Dated Brent. The first is Johan Sverdrup as a deliverable option under the Forward Brent contract, which would remain on a Free on Board ("FOB") basis. The second is West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland, which would be a deliverable grade on an FOB USGC basis.

"In publishing this paper, Platts and ICE ensure the market gets to hear the key themes regarding the evolution of the entire Brent complex, from the physical elements of Dated Brent itself and related assessments to financial futures," said Joel Hanley, Global Director, Crude & Fuel Oil Markets, S&P Global Platts. "We look forward to engaging with market participants and ensuring the smooth transition to the next phase of Brent's journey at Platts."

"Key to Brent's multi-decade success as the global crude oil benchmark, has been its ability to evolve, and we look forward to ongoing discussions with customers as we navigate this next phase of its evolution with Platts," said Jeff Barbuto, Global Head of Oil Markets at ICE. "Our goal for this consultation is to facilitate a discussion with market participants covering all of the key issues which need to be addressed so that we can strengthen the Brent complex for decades to come."

The white paper discusses a common set of identified issues and questions around the possible inclusion of the Johan Sverdrup and WTI Midland streams. Platts and ICE have today announced market consultations through Platts' Subscriber Notes and ICE's Circular to solicit feedback. All interested parties are encouraged to provide feedback and to put forward any further relevant items through the respective consultation feedback channels. The deadline for comments is September 30, 2021.

