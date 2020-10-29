S&P Global Platts Launches Future Energy Podcast

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced it has launched the Platts Future Energy Podcast, focused on energy transition, de-carbonization and future energy sources.

The first instalment kicked off this week in video form, with key subject matter experts from S&P Global Platts News, Analytics and Pricing discussing the impact of Covid-19 on the energy transition.

The Future Energy Podcast series contributes to the S&P Global Platts strategic focus on the global energy transition and showcases the breadth of market insights, as well as new price benchmarks and analytics on supply, demand, price and policy fundamentals.

"We've seen an exponential increase in demand from our customers and market participants for insight to help them plan for the energy transition," said Beth Evans, global director of News, S&P Global Platts. "The new Future Energy Podcast will appeal to a wide range of interested parties who value the objective and unbiased thought leadership Platts provides. And it's particularly exciting to see the new Platts Future Energy Podcast join our growing news, benchmark pricing and analytics offerings on the Platts Platform."

Users may listen and subscribe to the Platts Future Energy Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts, as well as on Platts Live, the S&P Global Platts website and the Platts YouTube channel.

