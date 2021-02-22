S&P Global Platts Launches Integrated Energy Transition Offering

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts ("Platts"), the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, announced the continued build-out of its Energy Transition capabilities at the London Energy Forum. Platts Energy Transition offering is powered by its proprietary insight, forecasts and modelling, tailored news and a range of innovative price assessments that bring price transparency to the commodity markets of the future.

Silvina Aldeco Martinez, Chief Product Officer, S&P Global Platts said: "The global Energy Transition presents major challenges for today's business leaders. Changes in policy, technology and consumer preferences will determine vastly different levels of supply and demand across multiple commodity markets. These factors combined with the threat of climate change could present a dramatic opportunity or a catastrophic business risk for various market participants. With over 15 years history in the low carbon and renewables energy space, S&P Global Platts offers clients the insights they need to navigate the market shifts associated with the Energy Transition through a seamlessly integrated offering to help users make strategic investments decisions and manage risk".

Key elements of the Energy Transition offering on The Platts Platform include:

Future Energy Outlooks: Market leading insights from S&P Global Platts Analytics into the future of energy covering all energy sources and regions, providing outlooks covering emissions, alternative transport, hydrogen, power storage, renewables as well as policy & technology tracking by sector.

Market leading insights from S&P Global Platts Analytics into the future of energy covering all energy sources and regions, providing outlooks covering emissions, alternative transport, hydrogen, power storage, renewables as well as policy & technology tracking by sector. Global Integrated Energy Model: Analysis of future energy demand and supply from S&P Global Platts Analytics that models 143 countries across nine sectors and 30 fuel types with historic data spanning 30 years and forecasts through to 2040.

Analysis of future energy demand and supply from S&P Global Platts Analytics that models 143 countries across nine sectors and 30 fuel types with historic data spanning 30 years and forecasts through to 2040. Energy Transition Price Assessments: S&P Global Platts market leading benchmark prices including market-first hydrogen price assessments, European Guarantees of Origin and more.

S&P Global Platts market leading benchmark prices including market-first hydrogen price assessments, European Guarantees of Origin and more. Energy Transition News: Dedicated Energy Transition news feed covering all impacted commodities, regions and sectors accounting for the spatial and temporal variability of the Energy Transition.

Stan Guzik, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at S&P Global Platts added: "Building on our vision to help power the commodity markets of the future, the integration into the Platts Platform of unmatched Energy Transition pricing data, proprietary forecasts and contextual News will help our customers know today's energy transition so they can shape tomorrow".

