S&P Global Platts Launches Oil Fundamental Data APIs to Digitize Commodity Markets

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts ("Platts"), the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today unveiled oil fundamental content from S&P Global Platts Analytics on the redesigned S&P Global Platts Developer Portal. The Platts Developer Portal gives customers instant access to datasets of commodity markets, commodity fundamentals and analytics at the speed the market moves.

Silvina Aldeco-Martinez, Chief Product Officer, S&P Global Platts: "Recent unprecedented events have challenged traditional ways of doing business, with oil markets particularly hard hit, which is why oil fundamental datasets from S&P Global Platts Analytics are at the beginning of our new API path. This is the first step in a multi-year effort to provide all Platts Analytics fundamental commodity insights and data via machine consumption directly into our customers' backend systems, quantitative models, and/or data-lake build outs, as we seek to help them interpret trends from vast amounts of data quickly and accurately."

Stan Guzik, Chief Technology Officer, S&P Global Platts: "Covid-19 isn't the only market-dislocation event highlighting the need for companies and market participants to react swiftly and smartly to rapid changes in conditions. Ongoing digitization, availability of big data and artificial intelligence are disrupting traditional operating models. Our newly redesigned Platts Developer Portal presents Data Engineers and Data Scientists with an exciting new pathway to activate the power of data, through the ability to instantly and easily embed S&P Global Platts enriched data and insight directly into native systems and proprietary data models."

The S&P Global Platts Analytics oil fundamental content forming the new API offering include the World Refinery Database (WRD) and the Platts Oil Inventory. These enhance S&P Global Platts' extensive API and data-feed offerings, and are available in the commodity-specific S&P Global Platts Developer Portal and in the broader S&P Global Marketplace (https://www.marketplace.spglobal.com/).

The Platts Developer Portal is a key component of S&P Global Platts vision to help power the commodity markets of the future by enhancing the experience delivered to customers though its use of digital technologies and a mindset that enables market participants to address their challenges and make decisions with conviction. It follows the launch of the Platts Platform in February and the Platts iOS/Android apps earlier this year.

