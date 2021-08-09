S&P Global Platts Launches Platts Dimensions Pro

Priyanka John, Senior Director, Product Management and Digital Platforms, S&P Global Platts, said: "Through integrated technology and highly-interactive real-time functionality, Platts Dimensions Pro enables customers to access Platts unmatched pricing data, proprietary forecasts and contextual News. It provides new dimensions of insight and interconnectivity that helps customers address their challenges, as we execute on our vision to digitize the commodity markets of the future."

Enhanced offerings in Platts Dimensions Pro include:

Energy Transition : powered by proprietary insight, forecasts and modelling, tailored news and a range of innovative price assessments that bring price transparency to the commodity markets of the future. The Energy Transition service line includes an integrated suite spanning the fundamentals and signposts of the future of energy, enabling customers to understand, assess, test and identify opportunities and risks in the Energy Transition to a low-carbon economy. Recent enhancements:

Proprietary assessments: including Hydrogen and a suite of low carbon price assessments, such as the world's first global hydrogen assessments and voluntary carbon market assessments.

including Hydrogen and a suite of low carbon price assessments, such as the world's first global hydrogen assessments and voluntary carbon market assessments.

Drill-down capabilities: insights into alternative transportation, emissions, and hydrogen markets conveniently provided in one place - through topic pages that contain content and data from across our editorial, pricing, and analytics teams.

insights into alternative transportation, emissions, and hydrogen markets conveniently provided in one place - through topic pages that contain content and data from across our editorial, pricing, and analytics teams.

powered by Kensho AI, enabling customers to benefit from faster access to a growing number of Platts MOC price assessment data across Oil, Refined Products, LNG, Petrochemicals and Agriculture

: including news, heards, and prices: updated in milliseconds on the dashboard without requiring a page refresh. Advanced Charting: offering an array of interactive analytical capabilities and configurable graphic components for traders and trading analysts.

offering an array of interactive analytical capabilities and configurable graphic components for traders and trading analysts. Customization: including personalized dashboards and watchlists that allow customers to customize views and access preferred content. Smart Search and notifications help users easily access news, market heards, commentary, rationales, and subscriber notes content using keyword/Boolean search.

Stan Guzik, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, S&P Global Platts, said: "Participants across the energy and commodity spectrum are planning for a low carbon future and their feedback has been integral to the development of Platts Dimensions Pro. We have sought to ensure that the powerful combination of Platts' market leading pricing and market insights in one intuitive service aligns to our customers' workflows across our full offering, including the mobile-friendly, web-based portal, machine-to-machine delivery and Excel Add-In."

