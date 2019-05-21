S&P Global Platts Opens First Office in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, is pleased to announce the opening of its first office in Seoul, South Korea headed by Max Heo (허창원), Associate Commercial Director.

Sarah Cottle, Global Head of Market Insights, S&P Global Platts, based in Singapore, said: "Better serving our customers through local partnering is one of S&P Global Platts key strategic objectives across Asia. We're delighted to have a presence in South Korea, a country whose companies are leading players in many commodities markets such as oil, LNG and petrochemicals."

S&P Global Platts serves its customers in Asia from offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai, Manila, Melbourne and now Seoul.

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

