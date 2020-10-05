S&P Global Ratings Awarded "Best Rating Agency of the Year" at the GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings announced it has won first place in three categories at the GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2020. ( https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research-insights/topics/global-capital-bond-awards )

S&P Global Ratings was honored with first place in the Corporate Bonds Award, the Financial Institutions Award, and the Emerging Market Award. "In this exceptional year, where everyone has had to find new ways of working, we are thrilled to be recognized as triple-category winners in the GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2020," noted S&P Global Ratings Global Head of Credit Ratings, Methodologies and Research Yann Le Pallec. "Our employees have truly done outstanding work in the markets we serve, and we are honored by this recognition of those tireless efforts."

GlobalCapital is a key information source for the international capital markets and has been running its Bond Awards for 12 years. The awards recognize achievements in all the main segments of the international bond markets based on a poll of investment banks, issuers and other market participants.

"In this year of global challenges, the importance of relationships, and engagement with clients and stakeholders has been paramount in working effectively. The entire team came together to meet the demand for our views of the market. For this reason, we are particularly proud to be awarded "Best Rating Agency of The Year" in Corporate Bonds, Financial Institutions Bonds and Emerging Market Bonds," said S&P Global Ratings Global Chief Commercial Officer Chris Heusler.

As part of the virtual award ceremony, S&P Global Ratings was asked to reflect on what it thought had been the differentiating factors from its competitors, and highlighted its work in providing forward-looking relevant analysis, delivered in a timely and transparent manner, combining economic and analytical perspective across a universe of global established and emerging markets.

To see more about the awards and all the winners, click here https://www.globalcapital.com/article/b1nlvn1f18p57c/globalcapital-bond-awards-2020-the-winners

To read more detail about our awards, click here https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research-insights/topics/global-capital-bond-awards

This report does not constitute a rating action.

S&P Global Ratings, part of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI), is the world's leading provider of independent credit risk research. We publish more than a million credit ratings on debt issued by sovereign, municipal, corporate and financial sector entities. With over 1,400 credit analysts in 26 countries, and more than 150 years' experience of assessing credit risk, we offer a unique combination of global coverage and local insight. Our research and opinions about relative credit risk provide market participants with information that helps to support the growth of transparent, liquid debt markets worldwide.

SOURCE S&P Global Ratings