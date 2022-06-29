S&P Global Ratings' ESG Evaluation awarded ESG assessment tool of the year at Environmental Finance awards

ESG Evaluation recognised by Environmental Finance for transparency and relevance

LONDON, June 29 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings' ESG Evaluation has been selected as best ESG assessment tool at this year's Environmental Finance Sustainable Investment awards.

S&P Global Ratings' ESG Evaluation was commended for its transparency and relevance, with one judge at the awards describing it as a "transparent and robust product". Notably, the ratings agency was recognised for publishing both its analytical approach and key sustainability factors on its website, and for its commitment to ensuring its evaluations remain up to date and in line with both industry and company-level developments.

Susan Gray, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Business and Innovation at S&P Global Ratings, commented: "We are delighted our efforts have been recognised by Environmental Finance at its prestigious Sustainable Investment Awards. We launched the ESG Evaluation in 2019 as a response to companies' demand for a forward-looking, qualitative, independent and data-driven assessment of their performance and preparedness for future ESG risks and opportunities. As well as companies' positive feedback, investors and financiers also value our comprehensive assessment of a company's ESG performance and strategy.

She added: "The consideration of preparedness is key to understanding how entities are managing future challenges such as climate transition, sector disruptions and supply chains."

What is the S&P Global Rating's ESG Evaluation?

The ESG Evaluation is an in-depth, forward-looking opinion of a company's ability to manage future ESG risks and opportunities. A company may request an ESG Evaluation by contacting S&P Global Ratings' Commercial team directly.

The ESG Evaluation uses data from the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and is further supported by deeper engagement between the Ratings' Analysts, company management and a board member.

To date, S&P Global Ratings has more than 200 ESG Evaluations either completed or underway, representing US$4.6 trillion in market capitalisation across multiple sectors globally.

Public ESG Evaluations are freely accessible at spglobal.com

Notes for the editor

About S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings, part of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI), is the world's leading provider of independent credit risk research. We publish more than a million credit ratings on debt issued by sovereign, municipal, corporate and financial sector entities. With over 1,400 credit analysts in 26 countries, and more than 150 years' experience of assessing credit risk, we offer a unique combination of global coverage and local insight. Our research and opinions about relative credit risk provide market participants with information that helps to support the growth of transparent, liquid debt markets worldwide.

Media Contact:

Arnaud Humblot +44 207 176 6685, [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global