S&P Global Ratings Maalot Raises Elbit Systems' Long Term Rating to "ilAAA" (Local Scale), With a Stable Outlook and Reaffirms Short Term Rating of "ilA-1+" (Local Scale)

HAIFA, Israel, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd., an Israeli rating agency ("S&P Global Ratings"), issued its rating report regarding Elbit Systems (the "Rating Report"). In its Rating Report, S&P Global Ratings raised its long term rating to "ilAAA" (on local scaling) with a stable outlook regarding the Company's Series B, C and D Notes, and reaffirmed its short term rating of "ilA-1+" (on local scaling).

In the Rating Report, S&P Global Ratings noted as part of its main rationales, the continued improvement in Elbit Systems' financial ratios and strong operating performance, with a record-high backlog on the backdrop of geopolitical escalation and a sharp increase in defense budgets of countries around the globe.

The Rating Report in Hebrew was submitted by S&P Global Ratings to the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. An unofficial English translation of the Rating Report is submitted by the Company on Form 6-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This announcement shall not constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy any securities.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems: "S&P Global Ratings' decision to raise our long term rating to "ilAAA", the highest rating on local scaling, reflects the strengthening of our financial profile and succesfull execution of our long-term strategy. We believe this upgrade highlights the positive momentum of our business and supports our ability to continue investing in growth while maintaining disciplined financial management".

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs over 20,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported $7,938.6 million in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 and an order backlog of $28.1 billion as of such date.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on X or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

Company Contact:

Dr. Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, Executive VP - CFO

Tel: +972-77-2946663

[email protected]

Daniella Finn, VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +972-77-2948984

[email protected]

Dalia Bodinger, VP, Communications & Brand

Tel: +972-77-2947602

[email protected]

This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States, among others, including the duration and scope of the war in Israel, and the potential impact on our operations; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

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SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.