S&P Global Ratings Revises Northeastern Illinois University's Credit Outlook to Positive

The Agency affirms NEIU's investment-grade "BBB-" rating, citing enrollment and balance-sheet growth.

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings has revised Northeastern Illinois University's credit outlook from stable to positive and affirmed NEIU's investment-grade "BBB-" long-term rating. The action, announced Aug. 14, highlights NEIU's ongoing financial progress and the promising outlook for future improvements, fostering pride and confidence among stakeholders.

In its assessment, S&P cited NEIU's enrollment and balance-sheet growth as key factors supporting the improved outlook. The positive outlook underscores NEIU's dedication to stabilizing enrollment, responsibly managing resources, and investing in student success, reassuring stakeholders of the university's long-term stability.

"This positive outlook is an important affirmation of the progress Northeastern Illinois University has made," President Katrina E. Bell-Jordan said. "We have worked deliberately to strengthen our financial position while maintaining our commitment to providing students with a high-quality, affordable education. I am grateful to our faculty, staff, stewards and supporters whose collective efforts are helping to create a stronger and more sustainable future for NEIU."

"NEIU's continued financial and enrollment progress could position the University for a future rating upgrade," said Beni Ortiz, CPA, Vice President for Finance and Administration. "This would provide the University with greater financial flexibility and the potential to access capital on more favorable terms."

The S&P action follows Moody's Ratings' January 2026 upgrade of NEIU's issuer rating to "Baa3," restoring the University to investment-grade status. Together, the independent assessments affirm NEIU's improving financial position and institutional stability.

"This recognition shows that our strategy is producing meaningful results," President Bell-Jordan said. "We will continue building on this momentum through responsible stewardship, sustained enrollment growth and investments that support student success and the long-term vitality of NEIU."

About Northeastern Illinois University

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure, and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on Chicago's Northwest Side. Founded in 1867, Northeastern Illinois University is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

SOURCE Northeastern Illinois University