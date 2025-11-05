S&P Global Report Charts Enterprise Race to Build AI Agent-Ready Infrastructure

New research reveals 58% of enterprises are actively pursuing agent capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has released a new report titled Big Picture 2026 AI Outlook: Unleashing Agentic Potential, which examines how agentic artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping enterprise technology strategies and infrastructure demands. The research reveals that while agentic AI promises significant operational improvements, organizations face a critical infrastructure overhaul to support autonomous systems that can initiate actions independently without human prompting.

The research shows that agentic AI represents a fundamental shift from chat-based interactions to autonomous systems capable of taking independent action. Unlike traditional AI that requires human prompting, agents can initiate multiple workflows simultaneously, dramatically increasing infrastructure demands and introducing new security considerations.

"Companies that can harness agentic AI's power early can have a significant competitive advantage," said Eric Hanselman, Chief Analyst, 451 Research at S&P Global. "Agentic approaches can solve much more complex problems, but success depends on having the right data foundation and skilled teams in place."

According to the 451 Research Voice of the Enterprise AI & Machine Learning study, 58% of organizations are actively seeking opportunities to implement agent capabilities. This demand is driving unprecedented infrastructure investment, with Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) shipment projections from leading suppliers increasing more than 500% from original 2023 estimates for the 2025-2026 timeframe.

Key findings include:

Infrastructure Strain : Agentic systems consume significantly more IT capacity than chat-based systems as they break free of human pacing and launch multiple prompts and cascade into other agents

: Agentic systems consume significantly more IT capacity than chat-based systems as they break free of human pacing and launch multiple prompts and cascade into other agents Data Management Evolution : Agents increase the scale and breadth of data access, requiring more sophisticated data provenance, quality assessment and context engineering

: Agents increase the scale and breadth of data access, requiring more sophisticated data provenance, quality assessment and context engineering Security Complexities : Agents require new non-human identity frameworks beyond traditional user authorization policies

: Agents require new non-human identity frameworks beyond traditional user authorization policies Sustainability Concerns: The intensive resource consumption of agentic operations will further drive AI-related data center demand and sustainability challenges

The report also emphasizes that successful agentic implementation requires expanded thinking around AI implications, moving beyond simple automation to comprehensive resource management and security frameworks.

To request a copy of Big Picture 2026 AI Outlook: Unleashing Agentic Potential or to access the full suite of 2026 Big Picture reports, please contact [email protected] or visit here.

To learn more about Artificial Intelligence at S&P Global, please visit here.

Media Contacts:

Orla O'Brien

S&P Global

+1 857 407 8559

[email protected]

Florence Bogitsh

S&P Global Market Intelligence

+1 646 460 7204

[email protected]

[email protected]

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides Essential Intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and Accelerate Progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Global