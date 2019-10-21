S&P Global Reports 2018's Environmental, Social and Governance Milestones

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has had a standout year of results tied to its Corporate Responsibility initiatives as highlighted in the Company's newly released 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report. The report demonstrates the Company's ongoing commitment to powering thriving global communities through engagement with notable non-profit organizations and initiatives like the high-profile #ChangePays campaign to promote inclusive workforces.

S&P Global is at the forefront of a corporate movement to operating with purpose and delivering value not only to its shareholders and customers but to all stakeholders and society at large.

Douglas L. Peterson, S&P Global President and Chief Executive Officer, says: "At S&P Global, we believe in putting our beliefs into action every day, which is why we have been investing in people to drive both our Corporate Responsibility strategy and our business success."

"I am immensely proud of our people's commitment to improving our workplaces and giving back to our communities. Our positive impact is measured in part by the hours given to help mentor and empower others in our communities, the reduction of waste during our day-to-day operations, and our partnerships with leading charities to help build a sustainable and inclusive future," he says. "As a company, we are making meaningful, positive change in our employees' lives and the communities in which we work and serve, and we will continue to build on our successes to achieve even more."

The newly published ESG Report spotlights the Company's three critical Corporate Responsibility areas of focus and the active measures the organization has been taking to deliver positive results.

Bridging the Global Skills Gap by investing in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and workforce-ready skills. S&P Global:

Mentored 9,000 students during 2018, part of the Company's efforts to counter a global shortage of STEM workers forecasted to reach 430 million by 2030.

Lent its data expertise to strengthen U.S. charity partners working with low-income youth through Common Impact.

Mentored a global team of high school students whose winning entry in a Global STEM Alliance competition helps farmers make data-driven decisions that improve crop yield.

Creating an Inclusive Economy by advancing women's participation in the workplace and economy and expanding opportunities for the underserved. The Company:

Launched the high-profile global #ChangePays initiative, which combines its ability to provide unmatched essential intelligence with a distinct goal to increase awareness of and advance the discussion around the benefits of more inclusive workforces.

Empowered 1,700 women entrepreneurs globally through nearly 3,000 hours of volunteer service.

Provided $300,000 to new non-profit partners working to reduce gender-based financial inequality and barriers that women face in building wealth.

to new non-profit partners working to reduce gender-based financial inequality and barriers that women face in building wealth. Supported almost 3,700 female entrepreneurs in 70 developing countries with the non-profit organization Kiva via microloans directed by 1,838 employees.

Promoting a Sustainable Future by integrating ESG in the Company's operations and in the financial markets. The Company:

Conducted climate risk and opportunity analysis in line with Financial Stability Board guidelines, and published its inaugural TCFD report in May 2019 .

. Surpassed its five-year Environmental Performance goals dramatically by reducing its paper use by 70% and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 30% since 2013 (the baseline year), beating its five-year target of a 15% reduction per metric, and increasing the Company's recycling to 61% which beat the 50% target set in 2013.

Expanded best practice ISO 14001 certification from two to seven offices, covering 48% of employees globally.

Benefited thousands of households in Africa , India , and China by funding carbon offsets to build wells, wind turbines, and efficient cookstoves while neutralizing its employee travel emissions.

The Report also identifies where the Company supports and advances the UN Sustainable Development Goals. S&P Global is committed to supporting the UN SDGs, both in its own operations through Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability programs and by providing innovative tools for companies to evaluate and improve their performance— including S&P Global Ratings' ESG Evaluations, a global suite of ESG Indices from S&P Dow Jones Indices, Trucost's SDG Evaluation Tool, and the addition of a 2 Degree Scenario to S&P Global Platts' Scenario Planning Service for the energy markets.

The full 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report can be found here.

Notes to Editors

About S&P Global:

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 33 countries. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Contact

S&P Global

Tahmina Mannan, Enterprise Communications

+44 (0) 207 176 0108

Tahmina.Mannan@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Global

Related Links

http://www.spglobal.com

