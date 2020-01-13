S&P Global Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Thursday, February 6, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI) fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results will be issued on Thursday, February 6, 2020, via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The news release will be available at www.spglobal.com.

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO; Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Chip Merritt, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 6, 2020, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcast will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access: Live and Replay

The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.

- For callers in the U.S.: (888) 603-9623

- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)

- The conference passcode is "S&P Global"

The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until March 4, 2020.

- For callers in the U.S.: (800) 925-0943

- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (203) 369-3380 (long-distance charges will apply)

Presenters' Slides & Remarks

The presenters' slides will be made available for downloading at the conclusion of the call. The final remarks will be available for downloading the following day. Go to http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings for these documents and any additional information provided during the presentation.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering deep data and insights on critical business factors including ESG. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 35 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Chip Merritt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(212) 438-4321 (office)

chip.merritt@spglobal.com

For questions regarding call access:

Celeste M. Hughes

Senior Manager, Communications and Shareholder Relations

(212) 438-2192 (office)

celeste.hughes@spglobal.com

News Media:

Christopher Krantz

Lead, Executive Communications

+44 (0) 20 7176 0060 (office)

christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

