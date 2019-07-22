S&P Global Surpasses 5-year Environmental Performance Goals

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has published its Environmental Performance 2018 report, marking significant progress in the Company's sustainability goals. S&P Global has reduced its paper use by 70% and its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 30% since 2013, beating its 5-year target of a 15% reduction per metric.

S&P Global's 2018 environmental numbers also highlight an increase in the Company's recycling to 61%, beating the 50% target set in 2013, the baseline year.

Douglas L. Peterson, S&P Global President and Chief Executive Officer, says: "Promoting a sustainable future is a key priority for S&P Global. I'm proud of the excellent progress we've made to far exceed our environmental targets and thank our 21,000 people around the globe for their enduring commitment to building a better future for everyone."

The S&P Global Environmental Performance 2018 report also shows:

A reduction in the Company's Scope 1 & 2 GHGs due to an introduction of initiatives like the expansion of buildings that are ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certified. Seven of the Company's offices have achieved the ISO 14001 Certificate, covering nearly half the S&P Global employee base.

Eighteen major S&P Global facilities are energy-efficient certified, including 11 LEED® Certified™ buildings.

The Company's investments in low carbon initiatives such as wind farms helped to reduce business travel emissions (Scope 3) to zero, earning the official CarbonNeutral Business Travel Certification.

Mr. Peterson notes, "In 2019, we continue with our commitment to make progress on our sustainability goals and have embraced new initiatives including a program to reduce single-use items in our offices globally. We look forward to the progress this year and beyond."

