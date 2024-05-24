S&P Global to Present at Investor Conferences in May 2024

Sessions will be Webcast

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) will be participating in two investor conferences in May 2024.

On May 30, Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global, and Adam Kansler, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Global Financial Services Conference in New York City. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information. Mr. Kansler and Mark Grant, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, will join for investor meetings.

On May 31, Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global, will participate in the Bernstein 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information. Mark Grant, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, will join for investor meetings.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcasts will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replays will each be available approximately 4 hours after the end of the presentation and accessible for 90 days. Any additional information presented during the sessions will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Mark Grant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: + 1 (347) 640 1521

[email protected]

Media

Josh Goldstein

Communications

Tel: +1 (202) 383-2041

[email protected]

