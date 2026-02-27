S&P Global to Present at the BofA Securities Information and Business Services Conference 2026 on March 12, 2026

Session will be Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Grant, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in the BofA Securities Information and Business Services Conference 2026 on March 12, 2026, in New York, NY. Mr. Grant is scheduled to speak from 9:20 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information. Heather Balsky, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will join for investor meetings.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcast (audio-only) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations. The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for one year, ending on March 12, 2027. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Mark Grant

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Tel: + 1 (347) 640-1521

[email protected]

Media

Orla O'Brien

Global Head of Public Relations

Tel: +1 (857) 407-8559

[email protected]

