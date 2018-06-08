S&P Global to Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 11 and Morgan Stanley Financials Conference on June 12

NEW YORK, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Merritt, Vice President of Investor Relations for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at two investor conferences the week of June 11. Mr. Merritt is scheduled to speak on June 11 at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). He is scheduled to speak on June 12 at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in New York from 2:30 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The "fireside chats" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.
The webcasts (audio and slides) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replays will be available approximately one hour after the end of each presentation and will remain accessible for three months, ending on September 8, 2018 and September 9, 2018, respectively. Any additional information presented during the presentations will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.
S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.
