S&P Global unveils new ESG and sustainability organization: S&P Global Sustainable1

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today the launch of its new ESG and sustainability organization: S&P Global Sustainable1. This new centralized group represents S&P Global's integrated sustainability offerings and is comprised of a dedicated team that provides comprehensive views on sustainability, including key ESG and climate topics. Sustainable1 brings together S&P Global's resources and full product suite of benchmarking, analytics, evaluations, and indices that provide customers with a 360-degree view to help achieve their sustainability goals.

"For well over a century, S&P Global has provided the markets with trusted insights, benchmarks, analytics, in-depth data and well-informed insights to support decisions across the entire value chain for market participants," said Martina Cheung, Head of S&P Global Sustainable1 and President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The launch of S&P Global Sustainable1 signifies the critical intersection between sustainability and business performance, as well as our commitment to informing the sustainable growth strategies of our clients. With every index, rating, price assessment and analytical model, we recognize the responsibility to provide trusted data and insights that enable customers to make decisions with conviction."

With the launch of S&P Global's new ESG and sustainability organization, the Company is also debuting the S&P Global Sustainable1 Knowledge Hub. This new site is a comprehensive public resource for the markets that brings together insights and thought leadership from all four S&P Global divisions, including the centralized Sustainable1 group, to provide data and well-informed points of view on critical topics like energy transition, climate resilience, positive impact and sustainable finance. Key ESG and sustainability offerings across S&P Global's core divisions include:

S&P Dow Jones Indices : As the world's leading index provider, S&P DJI offers more than 150 ESG and sustainability-focused indices including the S&P 500 ESG Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. These independent and transparent indices enable market participants to measure ESG performance to capture market risks and returns.

: As the world's leading index provider, S&P DJI offers more than 150 ESG and sustainability-focused indices including the S&P 500 ESG Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. These independent and transparent indices enable market participants to measure ESG performance to capture market risks and returns. S&P Global Market Intelligence: The Market Intelligence Platform, S&P Global Marketplace, and Xpressfeed offers customers access to environmental and climate analytics, in addition to ESG Scores and governance data, that can seamlessly integrate into customer workflows.

The Market Intelligence Platform, S&P Global Marketplace, and Xpressfeed offers customers access to environmental and climate analytics, in addition to ESG Scores and governance data, that can seamlessly integrate into customer workflows. S&P Global Platts : Representing the energy and commodity vertical within the E of ESG, Platts provides pricing, news and analysis on emerging energy and commodity markets, identifying the opportunities and risks around energy transition.

: Representing the energy and commodity vertical within the E of ESG, Platts provides pricing, news and analysis on emerging energy and commodity markets, identifying the opportunities and risks around energy transition. S&P Global Ratings: S&P Global Ratings has long reflected ESG factors in its credit ratings and continues to provide increased transparency on the material ESG factors impacting the creditworthiness of issuers. Additionally, our second party opinion service assesses alignment with market principles of a transaction or framework, helping entities access the sustainable finance market. Our analysts also provide ESG Evaluations-- fundamental opinions of an entity's ability to manage its future ESG risks and opportunities.

S&P Global Sustainable1 is powered by a robust suite of climate, environmental and sustainability data, and the S&P Global CSA, which is widely recognized as one of the most advanced ESG scoring methodologies and draws upon over 20 years of experience analyzing the impact of sustainability practices on a company's long-term value creation.

The new Knowledge Hub, launched on Earth Day 2021, also highlights the first in a new series of research by S&P Global Sustainable1, Path to net-zero riddled with potential pitfalls, which looks at the path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Each week for the next four weeks, a new installment in this series will examine the different considerations as the global economy transitions to net-zero. The series will culminate in time for S&P Global Sustainable1's inaugural flagship conference on May 25, Accelerating the Transition to Sustainability: A Journey Across the Global Value Chain.

To learn more, please visit: www.spglobal.com/esg

About S&P Global Sustainable1

S&P Global Sustainable1 is the central source for sustainably intelligence from S&P Global. Sustainable1 matches customers with the ESG products, insights and solutions from across S&P Global's divisions to help meet their unique needs. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth ESG intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments an unmatched level of clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the transition to a sustainable future. Our data and well-informed point of view on critical topics like energy transition, climate resilience, positive impact and sustainable finance allow us to go deep on the details that define the big picture so customers can make decisions with conviction. To learn more about Sustainable1, visit www.spglobal.com/sustainable1.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

