S&P Global Unveils SAM Sustainability Yearbook 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today the release of this year's "Sustainability Yearbook", one of the world's most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate sustainability. This annual ranking showcases the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies in each industry as determined by their score in the annual SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Earlier this year, S&P Global acquired the ESG Ratings Business from RobecoSAM to further bolster its position as the premier resource for essential environmental, social and governance (ESG) insights and product solutions for its customers. The ESG Ratings Business is comprised of two units: one administering the SAM CSA for the purpose of issuing ESG Ratings and a second that provides in-depth reports to companies seeking to understand their performance relative to their peers. Following this acquisition, the Sustainability Yearbook is being published by S&P Global for the first time. Expanding in parallel with S&P Global's wider ESG efforts, this year's report analyzes and ranks more than 4,700 companies – the most in the history of the report. In another first, the SAM total level ESG score of all assessed companies, which is based on the most financially material ESG criteria in each industry, will be published on the yearbook website.

"We are proud to present this year's Sustainability Yearbook," says Evan Greenfield, S&P Global's Senior Managing Director, ESG. "The rising prominence of ESG issues and the increasing market demand for greater insights about these matters make this Sustainability Yearbook as important as ever. We are committed to enhancing ESG intelligence to the global investment community and the Yearbook offers readers a deeper understanding of the corporate sustainability themes shaping our world."

The Sustainability Yearbook has been published annually since 2004, growing exponentially over the years. This year's Yearbook features the following articles:

"This year's Sustainability Yearbook provides substantially more information and insights to stakeholders interested in the sustainability performance of companies," says Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data at S&P Global. "As compared to last year's Sustainability Yearbook, we almost doubled the number of assessed companies to 4,700 and for the first time also published companies' total SAM ESG scores in addition to the ranking. As we continue to bring our businesses together, we look forward to extending this to our broader S&P Global clients in the years to come."

As part of S&P Global's acquisition of the ESG Ratings business from RobecoSAM, the CSA will be conducted and issued by S&P Global going forward. The embedding of the CSA activities into S&P Global will enhance the scale of the operations, usage, and volume of the data and services into all parts of the global financial community. Corporates participating in the CSA will benefit from the breadth and depth of S&P Global's reach in capital and commodity markets as the CSA results will be available to a much wider audience.

