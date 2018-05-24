S&P Global's 2018 Investor Day to Showcase Vision for "Powering the Markets of the Future"

"Our clear growth strategy and operating model are shaped by deep customer and market insights gained from our conversations with customers around the globe about their current and future needs," said Mr. Peterson. "Those discussions have informed our strategic plans to expand core businesses, pursue exciting adjacent growth opportunities and enhance six foundational capabilities, which include global expansion, customer orientation, innovation, technology, operational excellence and people. This approach—combined with our financial strength and proven, world-class management team—makes me as optimistic and enthusiastic as ever about our future."

During today's event, S&P Global's executives will outline key plans and initiatives, including:

Expanding globally by entering the domestic bond market in China . S&P Global Ratings is expressing its intent to enter the third-largest bond market in the world by building a leading credit rating agency in China . China's bond market, with an estimated USD $10 trillion in outstanding debt securities, is expected to grow as more corporate financing shifts from loans. S&P Global Ratings currently has a presence in China , which rates bonds issued offshore by Chinese entities.

Pursuing growth through adjacencies and synergies across divisions by expanding S&P Global's cross-enterprise portfolio of environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions. ESG-linked assets under management globally are driving demand for ESG-related data and insights.

Investing in growth and efficiency-enabling technologies by more than doubling the amount of technology investment devoted to "Change the Business" initiatives, including creating a unified digital platform for superior customer service, while decreasing the technology spend to run the business.

Focusing on innovation, including ongoing work with Kensho—a leading edge provider of next-generation analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data visualization systems S&P Global acquired in April 2018.

Productivity Savings Program

In addition, S&P Global is announcing new productivity savings programs, which are expected to generate ~$100 million of run-rate cost savings over the next three years. The Company expects to realize these savings primarily through productivity improvements across support functions, real estate and digital infrastructure.

Financial Targets

The Company is setting annual financial targets over a 3-4 year horizon, including:

Delivering mid- to high-single digit organic revenue growth;

Growing adjusted diluted EPS by low double-digits;

Expanding the adjusted operating margin into the low-50's from 47% in 2017; and

Returning at least 75% of free cash flow to shareholders.

"We have demonstrated the ability to deliver exceptional shareholder returns by reorienting the business portfolio over the last several years," said S&P Global Chief Financial Officer Ewout Steenbergen. "We are confident that as we look ahead we have the strategy, operating and financial discipline, and deep talent to continue delivering significant shareholder value."

Product Showcase

Company leaders will feature some of S&P Global's latest innovative offerings and capabilities during a product showcase, including:

Ratings360™: S&P Global Ratings brings together a unique combination of credit ratings, risk research and critical insights for issuers

S&P Dow Jones Indices' FactorAllocator™: Analyze, build, deconstruct, and replicate simulated portfolios based on S&P factor indices.

: Analyze, build, deconstruct, and replicate simulated portfolios based on S&P factor indices. S&P Global Market Intelligence Platform, Data Feeds, Linking and Credit Risk Analytics: The Market Intelligence Platform delivers powerful visual displays of data and deep analytics in an intuitive design. Credit Analytics provides counterparty credit risk assessment solutions to easily measure the credit risk of rated, unrated, public, and private companies.

S&P Global Platts, connecting commodities markets with Blockchain: Built on Blockchain technology, Fujairah Oil Inventory Reporting is bringing transparency and increasing efficiency in the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.

Built on Blockchain technology, Fujairah Oil Inventory Reporting is bringing transparency and increasing efficiency in the largest commercial storage capacity for refined products. Kensho Omnisearch and Alternative Data: Kensho's data linking and next-generation search capabilities are massively reducing the tedious manual labor required to ingest and structure new data sources into S&P Global databases. Kensho Alternative Data also brings together novel datasets with next-generation analytics to provide timely information of a company's health and direction.

Event Presenters

S&P Global's Investor Day will feature presentations by:

President and CEO Doug Peterson

CFO Ewout Steenbergen

S&P Dow Jones Indices CEO Alex Matturri

S&P Global Ratings President John Berisford

S&P Global Market Intelligence President & EVP, Data and Technology Innovation Mike Chinn

S&P Global Platts President Martin Fraenkel

Executive Managing Director, Risk Services, Martina Cheung

Chief Technology Officer Nick Cafferillo

Kensho Founder and CEO Dr. Daniel Nadler

Updated 2018 Guidance

In connection with Investor Day, the Company is updating its guidance because it has recently settled its final significant financial crisis litigation. The Company's GAAP operating profit margin guidance is updated from 45% - 46% to a range of 44% - 45% and its GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance is updated from $7.95 - $8.10 to a range of $7.75 - $ 7.90. Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance with a range of $8.45 to $8.60 remains unchanged.

the rapidly evolving regulatory environment, in Europe, the United States and elsewhere, affecting Ratings, S&P Global Platts, Indices, and S&P Global Market Intelligence, including new and amended regulations and the Company's compliance therewith;

the Company's ability to make acquisitions and dispositions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;

the level of merger and acquisition activity in the United States and abroad;

changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements;

the Company's exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil penalties if it fails to comply with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the domestic and international jurisdictions in which it operates, including sanctions laws relating to countries such as Iran, Russia, Sudan and Syria, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions.

Exhibit 1



Reconciliation of Adjusted Information to U.S. GAAP Information (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

S&P Global Organic Revenue

(unaudited)

2015

2014

% Change

















Total revenue

$ 5,313



$ 5,051



5%

Market Intelligence acquisitions, product closures

and divestitures

(85)



(2)







Platts acquisitions

(24)



—







Organic revenue

$ 5,204



$ 5,049



3%





































2016

2015

% Change

Total revenue

$ 5,661



$ 5,313



7%

Market Intelligence acquisition, product closure

and divestitures

(304)



(157)







Platts acquisitions and divestiture

(230)



(316)







Indices acquisition

(1)



—







Organic revenue

$ 5,126



$ 4,840



6%





































2017

2016

% Change

Total revenue

$ 6,063



$ 5,661



7%

Market Intelligence product closure and

divestitures

—



(117)







Platts acquisitions and divestiture

(30)



(216)







Indices acquisition

(3)



—







Organic revenue

$ 6,030



$ 5,328



13%



















Market Intelligence Proforma Revenue

(unaudited)

2015









Market Intelligence revenue

$ 1,405



SNL legacy revenue

164



Divestitures and product closures

(154)



Market Intelligence proforma revenue

$ 1,415













Market Intelligence Organic Revenue

(unaudited)

2017

2016

% Change

















Market Intelligence revenue

$ 1,678



$ 1,659



1%

Product closure and divestitures

—



(117)







Market Intelligence organic revenue

$ 1,678



$ 1,542



9%



















Adjusted Operating Profit Margin Reconciliation (2014-2017 by Segment)



(unaudited)





2014

2015

2016

2017





























Ratings Operating profit as previously reported



$ (583)



$ 1,078



$ 1,262



$ 1,524





Reclassification to other (income) expense, net



(4)



(5)



(6)



(7)





Operating profit



(587)



1,073



1,256



1,517





Non-GAAP adjustments (a)



1,657



68



(4)



80





Deal-related amortization



6



5



5



4





Adjusted operating profit



$ 1,076



$ 1,146



$ 1,257



$ 1,601





Adjusted operating profit margin



43.8 %

47.2 %

49.6 %

53.6 %























































Market

Intelligence Operating profit as previously reported



$ 228



$ 228



$ 731



$ 467





Reclassification to other (income) expense, net



(2)



(2)



(1)



(3)





Operating profit



226



226



730



464





Non-GAAP adjustments (b)



9



69



(304)



12





Deal-related amortization



26



41



71



69





Adjusted operating profit



$ 261



$ 336



$ 497



$ 545





Adjusted operating profit margin



21.1 %

23.9 %

29.9 %

32.5 %























































Platts Operating profit as previously reported



$ 290



$ 357



$ 1,091



$ 326





Reclassification to other (income) expense, net



(1)



(1)



(1)



—





Operating profit



289



356



1,090



326





Non-GAAP adjustments (c)



16



1



(723)



21





Deal-related amortization



11



16



14



18





Adjusted operating profit



$ 316



$ 373



$ 381



$ 365





Adjusted operating profit margin



35.5 %

38.4 %

41.2 %

47.1 %























































Indices Operating profit as previously reported



$ 347



$ 392



$ 412



$ 471





Reclassification to other (income) expense, net



—



—



—



—





Operating profit



347



392



412



471





Non-GAAP adjustments (d)



4



—



—



—





Deal-related amortization



5



5



6



7





Adjusted operating profit



$ 356



$ 397



$ 418



$ 478





Adjusted operating profit margin



64.6 %

66.5 %

65.3 %

65.2 %























































Total

Segments Operating profit as previously reported



$ 282



$ 2,055



$ 3,496



$ 2,788





Reclassification to other (income) expense, net



(7)



(8)



(8)



(10)





Operating profit



275



2,047



3,488



2,778





Non-GAAP adjustments (a) (b) (c) (d)



1,686



138



(1,031)



112





Deal-related amortization



48



67



96



98





Adjusted operating profit



$ 2,009



$ 2,252



$ 2,553



$ 2,988





Adjusted operating profit margin



39.8 %

42.4 %

45.1 %

49.3 %























































Unallocated

Expense Operating Profit as Previously Reported



$ (169)



$ (138)



$ (127)



$ (178)





Reclassification to Other (Income) Expense, Net



(18)



(1)



(20)



(17)





Operating Profit



(187)



(139)



(147)



(195)





Non-GAAP adjustments (e)



16



(2)



(3)



29





Adjusted Operating Profit



$ (171)



$ (141)



$ (150)



$ (166)

























































Total SPGI Operating profit as previously reported



$ 113



$ 1,917



$ 3,369



$ 2,610





Reclassification to other (income) expense, net



(25)



(9)



(28)



(27)





Operating profit



88



1,908



3,341



2,583





Non-GAAP adjustments (a) (b) (c) (d) (e)



1,702



136



(1,034)



141





Deal-related amortization



48



67



96



98





Adjusted operating profit



$ 1,838



$ 2,111



$ 2,403



$ 2,822





Adjusted operating profit margin



36.4 %

39.7 %

42.4 %

46.5 %































2014-2016 average adjusted operating

profit margin











40 %

































Note - Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.

Adjusted Operating Profit Margin Reconciliation (2011-2013)



(unaudited)





2011

2012

2013

























Total SPGI Operating profit as previously reported



$ 1,052



$ 1,170



$ 1,358





Reclassification to other (income) expense, net



8



4



(23)





Operating profit



1,060



1,174



1,335





Non-GAAP adjustments (f)



41



171



197





Deal-related amortization



33



48



51





Adjusted operating profit



$ 1,134



$ 1,393



$ 1,583





Adjusted operating profit margin



30.1 %

32.6 %

33.7 %























2012-2013 average adjusted operating profit margin











33.1 %

























Adjusted Diluted EPS Reconciliation and Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth



(unaudited)



2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017







































Diluted EPS as reported



$ 1.95



$ 2.29



$ 2.80



$ (1.08)



$ 4.21



$ 7.94



$ 5.78





Non-GAAP adjustments (a) (b) (c)

(d) (e) (f)



0.08



0.37



0.43



4.96



0.32



(2.82)



0.87





Deal-related amortization (g)



0.07



0.11



0.12



0.11



0.16



0.23



0.25





Adjusted diluted EPS



$ 2.10



$ 2.76



$ 3.35



$ 3.99



$ 4.69



$ 5.35



$ 6.89









































Adjusted diluted EPS growth







32 %

21 %

19 %

18 %

14 %

29 %









































(unaudited)

2014













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

271.5





Non-GAAP adjustments

4.7





Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding *

276.2















Note - Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.



* Diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 276.2 million were used to calculate adjusted diluted EPS for 2014. This amount includes securities that had an antidilutive effect to reported diluted EPS due to a loss from continuing operations.

2018 Guidance



(unaudited)

Low

High

















GAAP diluted EPS

$ 7.75



$ 7.90





Deal-related amortization

0.40



0.40





Compensation for replacement equity awards and retention plans

0.09



0.09





Integration costs

0.01



0.01





Legal settlement

0.20



0.20





Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$ 8.45



$ 8.60



















Adjusted Interest Expense



(unaudited)

2016













Interest expense

$ 181





Non-GAAP adjustments

(21)





Adjusted interest expense

$ 160















Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes



(unaudited)



2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017



































Provision for income taxes



$ 388



$ 425



$ 245



$ 547



$ 960



$ 823





Non-GAAP adjustments (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f)



64



82



336



48



(265)



(75)





Deal-related amortization



16



17



18



23



34



34





Adjusted provision for income taxes



$ 468



$ 524



$ 599



$ 619



$ 729



$ 782





































Note - Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate



(unaudited)



2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017



































Adjusted operating profit



$ 1,393



$ 1,583



$ 1,838



$ 2,111



$ 2,403



$ 2,822





Adjusted other (income) expense, net (h)



(4)



23



25



9



28



35





Adjusted interest expense



(81)



(59)



(59)



(102)



(160)



(149)





Adjusted income before taxes on income



1,307



1,547



1,804



2,019



2,271



2,708





Adjusted provision for income taxes



468



524



599



619



729



782





Adjusted effective tax rate



36 %

34 %

33 %

31 %

32 %

29 %



































Note - Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



(unaudited)



2014

2015

2016

2017



























Cash flow provided by operating activities



$ 1,428



$ 356



$ 1,560



$ 2,016





Capital expenditures



(92)



(139)



(115)



(123)





Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders



(84)



(104)



(116)



(111)





Free cash flow



$ 1,252



$ 113



$ 1,329



$ 1,782





Tax on gain from sale of J.D. Power



—



—



200



—





Tax on gain from sale of SPSE and CMA



—



—



—



67





Payment of legal and regulatory settlements



35



1,624



150



4





Legal settlement insurance recoveries



—



(101)



(77)



—





Tax benefit from legal settlements



—



(250)



(24)



(2)





Free cash flow excluding certain items



$ 1,287



$ 1,386



$ 1,578



$ 1,851





























Return of Capital Reconciliation (2014-2017)



(unaudited)

















Return of capital (2014-2017)

$ 4,950





Less: amount available due to divestitures

(623)





Return of capital (2014-2017) after divestitures

$ 4,327















Free cash flow excluding certain items to shareholders (2014-2017)

$ 6,101















% of free cash flow to shareholders adjusted for divestitures

71 %











(a) 2014 includes legal and regulatory settlements of $1.6 billion ($1.2 billion after-tax) and employee severance charges of $45 million ($30 million after-tax). 2015 includes net legal settlement expenses of $54 million ($35 million after-tax) and employee severance charges of $13 million ($8 million after-tax). 2016 includes a benefit related to net legal settlement insurance recoveries of $10 million ($4 million after-tax) and employee severance charges of $6 million ($3 million after-tax). 2017 includes legal settlement expenses of $55 million ($34 million after-tax) and employee severance charges of $25 million ($17 million after-tax). (b) 2014 includes $9 million of employee severance charges ($6 million after-tax). 2015 includes acquisition-related costs of $37 million ($24 million after-tax) and costs identified operating efficiencies primarily related to employee severance costs of $33 million ($21 million after-tax). 2016 includes a $373 million ($302 million after-tax) gain from our dispositions, disposition related costs of $44 million ($39 million after-tax), a technology-related impairment charge of $24 million ($16 million after-tax) and an acquisition-related cost of $1 million ($1 million after-tax). 2017 includes a non-cash disposition-related adjustment of $4 million ($4 million after-tax) and employee severance charges of $7 million ($5 million after-tax). (c) 2014 includes $16 million of employee severance charges ($11 million after-tax). 2015 includes employee severance charges of $1 million ($1 million after tax). 2016 includes a $728 million ($516 million after-tax) gain from our disposition and disposition related costs of $4 million ($3 million after-tax). 2017 includes a non-cash acquisition-related adjustment of $11 million ($3 million after-tax), employee severance charges of $2 million ($2 million after-tax), a charge to exit a leased facility of $6 million ($3 million after-tax) and an asset-write off of $2 million ($1 million after-tax). (d) 2014 includes professional fees largely related to corporate development activities of $4 million ($3 million after-tax). (e) 2014 includes employee severance charges of $16 million ($11 million after-tax). 2015 includes a gain of $11 million ($7 million after-tax) related to the sale of our interest in a legacy McGraw Hill Construction investment and employee severance charges of $9 million ($6 million after-tax). 2016 includes $3 million ($2 million after-tax) from a disposition-related reserve release. 2017 includes a charge to exit leased facilities of $19 million ($16 million after-tax), and employee severance charges of $10 million ($6 million after-tax). (f) 2011 includes the impact of the following items: $31 million ($19 million after-tax) of employee severance charges and a $10 million ($6 million after-tax) charge for costs necessary to enable the separation of MHE and reduce our cost structure. 2012 includes the impact of the following items: $135 million ($84 million after-tax) charge for costs necessary to enable the separation of MHE and reduce our cost structure, $65 million ($44 million after-tax) of employee severance charges, transaction costs of $15 million ($9 million after-tax) for our S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC joint venture, an $8 million ($5 million after-tax) charge related to a reduction in our lease commitments, partially offset by a vacation accrual reversal of $52 million ($32 million after-tax). 2013 includes the impact of the following items: $77 million ($47 million after-tax) of legal settlements, a $64 million ($39 million after-tax) charge for costs necessary to enable the separation of McGraw-Hill Education ("MHE") and reduce our cost structure, a $36 million ($22 million after-tax) non-cash impairment charge related to the sale of our data center, employee severance charges of $28 million ($20 million after-tax), a charge to exit leased facilities of $13 million ($8 million after-tax) and a $24 million ($24 million after-tax) net gain from our dispositions. (g) After-tax deal-related amortization is $21 million for 2011, $32 million for 2012, $34 million for 2013, $30 million for 2014, $44 million for 2015, $62 million for 2016, and $64 million for 2017. (h) 2017 includes a pension related charge of $8 million ($7 million after-tax).

