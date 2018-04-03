S&P Global's Annual Shareholders Meeting Accessible by Internet and Telephone - 11 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Charles "Ed" Haldeman, Jr., Chairman of the Board, will preside over the meeting and Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will offer remarks immediately following the business portion of the meeting. The discussion may include forward-looking information. The slides and remarks will be available for downloading from the Company's Investor Relations website under the Investor Presentations link later that day at http://investor.spglobal.com.

The meeting will be held at the Company's principal offices at 55 Water Street, New York NY 10041. Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual Meeting are asked to bring the admission ticket sent with their proxy voting materials or a brokerage account statement, as well as valid picture identification for admission. For safety and security reasons, cameras, large bags, briefcases, packages, recording equipment and other electronic devices will not be permitted.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The Annual Meeting webcast will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the meeting and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access: Live and Replay

The Annual Meeting will be accessible by telephone in listen-only mode. The passcode is "S&P Global" and the conference leader is Douglas L. Peterson.

For callers in the U.S.: (888) 391-6568

For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (415) 228-4733 (long distance charges will apply)

A recorded telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the meeting concludes and will remain available until June 1, 2018. No passcode is required.

For callers in the U.S.: (866) 416-8340

For callers outside the U.S.: (203) 369-0729 (long distance charges will apply)

About S&P Global:

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Chip Merritt

Vice President, Investor Relations

212-438-4321

chip.merritt@spglobal.com

News Media

Jason Feuchtwanger

Director, Corporate Media Relations

212-438-1247

jason.feuchtwanger@spglobal.com

