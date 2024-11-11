SP Manufacturing and Ideal Jacobs join forces to expand global capabilities together

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SP Manufacturing (SPM), a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) to mission-critical industries, today announced the acquisition of the Asia operations of Ideal Jacobs ("IJA").

IJA is a Hong Kong-based, global provider of high-performance printed electronics and human-machine interface (HMI) solutions to top-tier medical, industrial, semiconductor, and communication customers primarily in the USA and Europe.

SP Manufacturing CEO Philip Ong (left) and IJA Chairman Ben Meng (right)

"IJA is thrilled to join the SP Manufacturing group" said Ben Meng, Chairman of IJA, "the leadership of IJA remains committed to growing our customers and our business, and we're excited about building the next chapter of growth together with SP Manufacturing. Partnering with SPM gives us important access to a broader range of capabilities, geographies and scale to serve our customers more deeply over time."

"We welcome IJA to the SP Manufacturing group" said Philip Ong, CEO of SPM. "We've taken time to build a positive and productive partnership with IJA's leadership, and both companies share deeply-held beliefs in building meaningful, long-term relationships with great customers around the world.

By joining forces with IJA, we advance our capabilities in delivering mission-critical EMS solutions. IJA brings important strategic benefits to our platform including:

New capabilities with HMI and die-cut solutions

Expanded engineering capabilities

Access to an enviable blue chip medical, industrial, semiconductor, and communications customers; and

Enlarged capacity in Asia , including a strategic facility in Penang, Malaysia , where the semiconductor and electronics industry is growing rapidly.

"SP Manufacturing continues to grow impressively" added Pei-Shan Wong, Director of SPM, "and the addition with IJA is well-aligned with SPM's strategy of building meaningful, industry-specific capabilities to serve the most valuable mission-critical industries and customers in the world. SP Manufacturing now serves its customers with onshore services in the US and Europe, and offshore in key strategic geographies in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China, reflecting the onshore/offshore future of the global supply chain for our customers."

To learn more about SP Manufacturing's commitment to advancing mission-critical electronics production, visit SP-Manufacturing.com.

About SP Manufacturing

SP Manufacturing is a leading EMS provider headquartered in Singapore, specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of mission-critical electronics across medical, semiconductor, and communications industries.

About Ideal Jacobs Asia

Ideal Jacobs is a Hong Kong-based provider of printed electronics and HMI solutions, with a longstanding reputation for high-performance materials and precision engineering tailored to industrial and medical applications.

