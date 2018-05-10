S&P Reaffirms ICL'S BBB- Rating With a Stable Outlook

In its report S&P stated that ICL's net debt to EBITDA is likely to be 3.0-3.5x in 2018-2019, commensurate with the Company's current rating, aided by the Company's $1 billion divestment of its fire safety and oil additives businesses, proceeds of which contributed to a decrease of approximately $800 million in ICL's net debt. S&P also stated that ICL will generate positive free operating cash flow in 2018-2019.

In affirming its rating, S&P emphasized the resilience of ICL's EBITDA driven by the Company's competitive advantages and its continued shift to production of value-added specialty products which enable the Company to maintain stable profitability despite lower margins in the fertilizer segment. In addition, S&P cited ICL's cost reduction and efficiency measures at its global production sites which, despite resulting in higher CAPEX expenditures in the near term, will allow ICL to reduce production costs and improve its competitive position. Overall, S&P expects ICL will generate EBITDA of about $950 million to $1 billion in 2018. In addition, the rating agency considers an adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0x at the top of the business cycle and 4.0x at the bottom of the cycle to be commensurate with the current rating.

The Company believes that S&P's affirmation of its rating demonstrates the rating agency's confidence in ICL's responsible capital allocation approach. Cash flow generation will continue to be supported by ICL's two pillar strategy to strengthen its core mineral chains through optimization of its mineral assets, growing its downstream businesses through innovation and a value oriented pricing approach as well as growing its Advanced Crop Nutrition business in order to achieve both top and bottom line growth.

