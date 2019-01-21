Spa and Salon Combine for Southern Mega Show

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For beauty professionals in the southeast who typically attend one tradeshow for salon and a different one for spa, your life just got a whole lot easier. Bronner Bros., Inc. and Skin Inc.'s Face & Body are excited to announce that they have partnered to co-host their Atlanta-based events – the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show and Face & Body Southeast – together under one roof in 2020.

At the 2020 event, attendees will be able to find the latest trends, technologies and products in hair styling, hair color, hair tools, makeup, skin care, hair removal, device technologies and wellness in one place by having access to both shows. Bring your entire spa and salon team and check off everyone's beauty to-dos.

As both Skin Inc.'s Face & Body and Bronner Bros. are known for their robust education platforms, both shows will continue these classes at the 2020 event, with attendees being able to sit in their choice of classes from spa menu development to the latest trends in hair design. Many of these classes will be free for all registered guests with professional level arm bands, and attendees will kick-start their day with a keynote designed to fuel their beauty success.

Whether you specialize in hair color and waxing, or cuts and makeup, Face & Body and Bronner Bros. will have the latest in beauty for you in 2020. Get ready for an event sure to bring attendees the latest in education, networking, trends, demonstrations, shopping and of course, fun.

About Bronner Bros.: Bronner Bros. is a privately held, family owned company founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr. Today Bronner Bros. is headed by the second generation Bernard Bronner as president and CEO. The Bronner Bros. Enterprise consists of Bronner Bros. Beauty Products which include BB, African Royale, 4Naturals, Tropical Roots and NuExpressions product lines, UPSCALE Magazine, Bronner Bros. International Beauty Shows, Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, and The Ark of Salvation. Bronnerbros.com

About Skin Inc.'s Face & Body: Face & Body is a spa industry event held in three locations: Face & Body Southeast (Atlanta, GA), Face & Body Midwest (Rosemont, IL) and Face & Body Northern California (San Jose, CA). Face & Body is an event produced by Skin Inc. a brand dedicated to helping spa industry professionals do their job better to boost their bottom line. Both Skin Inc. and Face & Body are owned by Allured Business Media, a publisher with other brands in perfumery (Perfumer & Flavorist, World Perfumery Congress), flavor (Flavorcon), beauty business (Global Cosmetic Industry) and beauty science (Cosmetics & Toiletries). www.skininc.com, www.faceandbody.com.

Media Contacts:



Katie Anderson

PSMG Face & Body or for Bronner Bros. kanderson@allured.com

bronnerbros@persemediagroup.com

SOURCE Bronner Bros., Inc.