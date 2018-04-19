SPA Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3

CMMI is a globally-recognized set of best practices that enable organizations to improve performance, key capabilities, and critical business processes. During the appraisal, more than 20 different SPA process areas across a wide range of technical and program management competencies were reviewed for evidence of maturity.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"One of SPA's goals has always been to provide unrivaled support to our clients by taking a proactive approach to high-quality projects and processes," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA's President and CEO. "This rating indicates that our work has received the highest form of third-party validation. We will ensure we remain dedicated to continuous improvement and production of high-value work."

CMMI Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.. provides timely, objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, SPA has offices and personnel across the country and also provides services directly to Australia, Canada, and indirectly to the UK through U.S. agreements. SPA's employees have expertise in an array of domains, including Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations; Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security; Radar and Sensor Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Integrated Air and Missile Defense; Department of Defense Acquisition Processes; Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems; Unmanned Systems; Space Systems; Improvised Threats; and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

