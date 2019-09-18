Spa at Sonoma Valley's Kenwood Inn Reopens Following Extensive Renovation

KENNWOOD, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a 21-month closure, the Spa at Sonoma Valley's Kenwood Inn is slated to reopen September 1, 2019, unveiling a long-awaited and extensive renovation. Kenwood Inn & Spa (www.kenwoodinn.com) is one of 16 properties in the Four Sisters Inns collection; see the full list at www.foursisters.com.

The Spa – along with the rest of the Kenwood Inn property – was initially closed during the area wildfires of fall 2017. Although Kenwood Inn's guestrooms reopened in spring 2018, the Spa has remained closed to allow time for a complete remodeling.

Couple's treatment room at Kenwood Inn & Spa, in Sonoma Wine Country, California. Courtesy Four Sisters Inns Collection. Kenwood Inn & Spa in Sonoma Wine Country, California. Photo courtesy of Four Sisters Inns Collection.

The new Spa includes three individual treatment rooms, one couple's treatment room, a private, outdoor terrace for couple's treatments or lounging, and a luxurious, private tub for bath treatments, with glorious vineyard views.

Also new are separate men's and women's locker rooms and a poolside relaxation room. Two semi-private outdoor cabanas, a swimming pool and hot tub are adjacent to the Spa. Design for the remodeling project was done in collaboration with Carissa Duncan of SALT + BONES studio of Carmel, Calif.

Long a favorite with discerning travelers and spa enthusiasts, Kenwood Inn's Spa is popular with those who appreciate the personal attention and exclusive environment a small facility provides. "The Spa's intimate size is very appealing to our guests," said Tamara Mims, President of the Four Sisters Inns collection, which includes Kenwood Inn & Spa. "We're able to offer customized and private experiences that simply aren't practical at mega resorts."

For example, couples may now reserve the entire Spa for a three-hour, exclusive evening session. The "Rendezvous Under the Stars" option includes exfoliating shower scrubs, side-by-side massages either on the rooftop Terrazzo or fireside in the couple's treatment room, a soak together in the oversized spa tub, and rooftop relaxation with chocolates and sparkling wine.

The new Spa menu features a full array of face and body treatments, from the Rebalancing Facial to the Cielo Bliss Detox CBD Massage. Skin care product lines at Kenwood Inn's Spa include Intraceuticals, IS Clinical, Naturopathica and Vital Body Therapeutics. Several treatments may also be done in most guestrooms at the inn, such as the Ti Amo Massage for Two. Two treatments -- the Moonlight Massage and Gravitas Massage & Rest Bath Cure – are specifically designed to encourage a restful night's sleep, so are always performed in guestrooms. Guests who don't want to leave the pool area may opt for the Spa's Mimosas & Mini-Massage; sip your mimosa poolside while an expert therapist kneads your feet and hands for 20 minutes.

For a list of all available treatments, current packages, and to reserve Spa appointments, call 707-833-1293, or visit the website at www.kenwoodinn.com/spa.

About Kenwood Inn & Spa

Located in Sonoma Wine Country, Kenwood Inn & Spa is a serene, Mediterranean-inspired boutique inn set on more than two-and-one-half peaceful acres, surrounded by vineyards and ancient oaks. All 29 guest rooms are thoughtfully designed with separate entrances, fireplaces and Italian furnishings, and many suites feature views of the surrounding vineyards, and a private terrace or balcony.

Kenwood Inn & Spa's public spaces include three lushly landscaped courtyards accented with fountains, a swimming pool, a warming pool and hot tub. A complimentary breakfast is served each morning. At day's end, the inn hosts local wine and artisan cheese pairings. Small plate snacks, such as wood-fired pizza, charcuterie plates and hummus are available for purchase from 11 a.m. until late evening.

