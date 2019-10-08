SPA Awarded $19M Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with DARPA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), was awarded a 5-year Modeling and Simulation Support Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Under the BPA, SPA will provide Military Operations Analysis, Concepts of Operations Development, Subject Matter Expertise, and System-Level Experimentation and Demonstration to DARPA programs and offices.

The SPA team has well-established capabilities to provide these analytic services across all military operational domains. "SPA has been honored to serve and support DARPA over the past several years," said CEO, Dr. William Vantine. "We are humbled and grateful to be able to continue to support DARPA's critical national security mission."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. Our employees have expertise in domains, including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations; Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security; Radar and Sensor Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Integrated Air and Missile Defense; Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems; Space Systems; and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

