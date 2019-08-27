Spa Brand FarmHouse Fresh Selected by Chase Bank for National Ad Campaign

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmHouse Fresh has been selected among other brands including Sublime Donuts and Jack's Wife Freda, to be a part of a Chase Bank national ad campaign. The campaign highlights the success stories of Chase Bank Business customers who used a line of credit to grow and elevate their business.

Business lines of credit are typically used for inventory purchases, surprise expenses and to manage cash flow. After 15 years in business, spa skincare brand FarmHouse Fresh has pioneered farm-crafted beauty using many house-grown ingredients harvested at peak that become extracts in their products and farm-to-table spa treatments the company serves through thousands of spas, hotels and resorts throughout the U.S., Middle East, Canada, Caribbean and Mexico. The brand has used its Chase Bank Business line of credit to scale their harvests and provide pre-season funding for farmers growing ingredients for the hundreds of products that are in production on any given week. In the beauty industry, ingredients can be sourced from all over the world, but FarmHouse Fresh has chosen an ethically sustainable business model that includes growing many of their ingredients and sourcing locally when possible for their nutritious skincare products, with a portion of profits going toward the rescue and rehabilitation of abused farm animals that are adopted, cared for, and live out of the rest of their lives at the company's farm animal sanctuary.

"We are honored to be selected for Chase Bank's national advertising campaigns as we are big advocates of Chase Bank and having a great financial partner for the growth stages of our business. We have been with Chase since nearly our inception, and our business line of credit has helped us plan for the unpredictable moments - paying our farmers in advance of the growing season to ensure we are able to scale together. If they need to ramp up additional equipment or hire seasonal workers, they're able to do that." says Founder, Shannon McLinden.

The campaign will be rolling out this Fall across print, digital and video mediums. For more information visit https://www.chase.com/business/businesscredit .

About FarmHouse Fresh:

FarmHouse Fresh is an award-winning natural skincare company located in McKinney, Texas, where they grow ingredients, and craft skincare and spa treatments that are freshly harvested and deliciously served in Farm-to-Table style through thousands of spas, hotels and resorts from Dallas to Dubai. The company focuses on high nutrition skincare by using sustainable methods including hydroponic, aquaponic and organic farming, with zero pesticide use and very little water. FarmHouse Fresh follows a Zero-Waste process with the pulpy left-over of their crops being fed back to the farmers' chickens. In its 15th year of business, FarmHouse Fresh has been voted Favorite Body Care Line for many years through the American Spa Magazine Professionals Choice Awards. Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise with the ranch headquarters doubling as a farm animal sanctuary. Employees help care for the animals that are saved using profits from product purchases. Their products can be purchased at thousands of top destination spas, resorts, and finer retailers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carltons, Beaches Resorts, Disney, Marriotts, Hyatts, The Broadmoor, Waldorf Astorias, Omni Hotels, as well as Burke Williams Spas, The Woodhouse Day Spas and more. For more information about this or any other FarmHouse Fresh® retail or professional spa product, please contact FarmHouse Fresh® at 888-773-9626 or visit the website at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com .

SOURCE FarmHouse Fresh

